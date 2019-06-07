Origen take down Vitality with Camille mid and a Sona-Tahm Kench bottom lane

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

The first week of the 2019 LEC Summer Split just started today, but we’ve already seen some unique compositions on Summoner’s Rift. In Origen’s game against Vitality, AD carry Patrik Jírů and crew broke out a Sona-Tahm Kench bottom lane, while mid laner Erlend “Nukeduck” Våtevik Holm opted to play Camille.

It was a very effective team composition that favored some quick decision making and decisive teamfights. Origen showed controlled aggression and continuously found skirmishes to pull in their favor. With Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Camille, and Sona, their team composition had incredible engage tools followed up by great lockdown crowd control and sustain.

Awesome fights from OG Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

Alfonso “Mithy” Aguirre Rodríguez was great on his Tahm Kench, saving Sona on multiple occasions. Patrik, however, ended up taking home player of the game honors by securing 12 kills with the Maven of the Strings.

lolesports on Twitter OGWIN! @ogpatrik goes 12/0/7 on Sona as @Origengg win their first game of the split! #LEC

Vitality, on the other hand, simply couldn’t respond to the rapid attacks from Origen. Vitality’s Taric support wasn’t a major factor since there was too much burst damage from the enemy team. Meanwhile, the rest of the composition with Jayce, Olaf, Sivir, and Azir couldn’t find a foothold throughout the match.

Origen will now look ahead toward a mountain of a task tomorrow when they face off against G2 Esports. They’ll try to get some revenge after they were dismantled last season in the LEC Spring Split finals.

