Origen take down Fnatic behind Upset’s 11-kill performance on Ezreal

After another barn-burner of a League of Legends game, Origen have sent Fnatic back to the drawing board after taking them down in the LEC’s Match of the Week today.

This time around, Fnatic broke out a Soraka-Leona bottom lane, while Origen stayed a bit more standard with Upset on Ezreal and Destiny on Thresh.

Unfortunately for Fnatic fans, Origen’s team composition would ramp up in power as the match went on, and eventually it was too much for Rekkles and company to handle.

There simply wasn’t enough damage to get through Origen’s beefy front line. Although Soraka could heal her teammates multiple times, not having Rekkles on an ADC hampered Fnatic’s teamfight power. This isn’t the first time that this specific team composition has failed, either. In Fnatic’s match against MAD Lions yesterday, the team broke out Soraka in the bottom lane and lost.

This game showed that Rekkles will always be Fnatic’s late-game insurance, and that he must be on a marksman to ensure the team’s success. Without him maneuvering skirmishes and dealing damage, the team doesn’t look nearly as strong as their current record suggests.

Meanwhile, Origen have bounced back after a disappointing first week performance. Their confidence must be skyrocketing after taking down Fnatic. Look for this team to ride this momentum into week three, where they will be facing a red-hot MAD Lions roster.

The LEC will continue next week on Friday, June 26.