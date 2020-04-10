Origen crush Rogue in 4 games, move forward in 2020 LEC Spring playoff lower bracket

After four lopsided games, Origen took down Rogue today to move ahead in the 2020 LEC Spring Split playoffs. They’ll now face off against G2 Esports in the next round of the losers bracket in a match of differing playstyles.

If Origen were trying to give Rogue fans hope with their game one performance, they did just that. In the first game of the day, Rogue completely ran over Origen and took the game with ease. The young League of Legends roster took down their opponents in 36 minutes and only gave away two kills and two turrets.

But this is where Rogue’s Cinderella story came to an end. After taking the loss in the first game, Origen suddenly came alive in terms of their macro play and skirmishing—especially Alphari and Xerxe. The whole team did a complete 180 and started to show why they were the third-best team in the regular season.

The fourth and final game was the most lopsided of them all. Origen collected a whopping 30 kills to Rogue’s three. It felt like the veteran roster was playing with their food a little bit while they stomped across Summoner’s Rift with smart map movement and coordinated teamfighting.

Buena pelea para @origengg con un gran flanqueo de @Alphari.



✅3 kills

✅Torre del mid

✅Dragón de océano

✅Y Nashor de regalo



📺 #LECPrimaveraPlayoffs4 #LIVEconOrange https://t.co/NxonB2jHCW pic.twitter.com/LtqCBlS8Bx — Superliga Orange – League of Legends (@LVPesLoL) April 10, 2020

Alphari also won Player of the Series with his great play on Kennen, Aatrox, and Renekton. He ended the series with 14 kills, 23 assists, and only one death. Xerxe came pretty close to taking it, though. His jungle pathing and decision-making from game two on made a huge difference for Origen’s success.

On the other side of the Rift, it’s clear that Rogue still has plenty of work to do on their macro and teamfighting prowess. They were simply outclassed today. But still, they’ve made some noticeable improvements from the season prior and should be proud of their work.

While Rogue head off to prepare for the 2020 LEC Summer Split, you can catch Origen against G2 on Sunday, April 12.