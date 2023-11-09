Only one LoL star still has a double-digit KDA at Worlds 2023

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship is reaching the apex of its competition, with the semifinals between the final four teams ahead. Teams have proven their strength among the best, and players are quickly etching their names into the history books.

But before the semifinals take place, one player has continued to dominate his peers with the highest KDA through the tournament’s main event. T1’s superstar support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok is currently the only player left in the event with a double-digit KDA, holding steady at a 10 KDA with five kills, seven deaths, and 65 assists, according to League stats aggregate Oracle‘s Elixir.

The 21-year-old phenom has been an integral part of T1’s road through the playoffs so far, playing several champions that fit in multiple team compositions. From utility champions like Renata Glasc, Ashe, and Senna to engage-focused picks like Tahm Kench and Alistar, he has shown his flexibility across the eight games that he’s played so far.

He and his AD carry partner Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong have been one of the most dominant duos at Worlds so far, boasting sky-high early game numbers with formidable kill participation percentages to boot. Whether you need them to kite out a late game teamfight or dive into the backline in a frightening burst composition, they have been the perfect pairing all year long.

As a whole, T1 has been looking very strong throughout Worlds in South Korea, having only lost a single game to Gen.G during the Swiss stage. They recently took out China’s LNG Esports in a resounding three-game sweep, but are now facing off against one of the strongest teams in the tournament in JD Gaming.

If they wish to continue their run and represent the home crowd at Worlds, Gumayusi and Keria must continue to be the dependable bottom lane duo that the LCK faithful have come to know and love. They are, however, colliding with arguably the greatest ADC in League esports history, Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk.