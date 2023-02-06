Only one LCS top laner hasn’t played K’Sante yet

K'Sante reigns supreme in the LCS, although one player has avoided him so far.

K’Sante popularity in League of Legends is surging, and the case is no different in the 2023 LCS Spring Split.

Despite the competitive season in North America having played only two weeks of action, every LCS top laner has already picked K’Sante at least once, according to Leaguepedia. The only player who hasn’t done so yet is Team Liquid’s Summit.

Five out of nine top laners who have played the Pride of Nazumah so far in the 2023 LCS Spring Split have chosen him twice already. Yet, having him on your side doesn’t guarantee you a win. Out of 14 games in which K’Sante was picked during draft in the North American league, he has won seven so far, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir.

At the same time, K’Sante sits on the highest pick and ban rate among the top lane players, with a 90 percent presence, according to Oracle’s Elixir. The second-most picked and banned champ, Jax, has recorded 70 percent so far.

Summit, on the other hand, has showcased a variety of picks in his LCS return so far this Spring. In the four games Liquid has had this year, he picked Aatrox, Renekton, Gnar, and Jax, grabbing wins with the first two.

K’Sante is a famous pick in competitions in other regions as well. In the 2023 LEC Winter Season, he has accumulated 22 games played, according to Oracle’s Elixir. In the 2023 LPL Spring Split, he has been played 33 times so far, and an eye-watering 38 times in the 2023 LCK Spring Split.

The 2023 LCS Spring Split returns this Thursday, Feb. 9.