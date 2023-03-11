Only one LCS player has a double-digit KDA heading into the final week of 2023 Spring Split

After almost two months, the 2023 LCS Spring regular season is closing this coming weekend. There have been many standout performers throughout the split, but only one player has maintained an impressive double-digit KDA over the last 15 games: Cloud9’s superstar AD carry Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol.

The 19-year-old phenom has been one of the fastest-rising players in the league ever since he made his LCS debut last year, leading his role in multiple categories and pushing his team to new heights, including a massive victory at the 2022 LCS Championship.

300 career kills for the young gun @C9Berserker 🎊 pic.twitter.com/5Nr7Qm8SS7 — Cloud9 League of Legends (@C9LoL) March 10, 2023

This season, he has continued to wow fans and analysts alike with his fearless gameplay, collecting a whopping 13.7 KDA with 64 kills, 87 assists, and only 11 deaths, according to competitive League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. He also boasts a 29.5 percent share of his team’s total kills with a diverse pool of champion picks like Zeri, Caitlyn, Lucian, and Ashe.

Although he doesn’t have the most kills or the highest damage numbers in his class, his unshakable consistency has allowed C9 to experiment with the lineup. The team’s new rookie Jang “EMENES” Min-soo, for example, has taken over the mid lane role and has found relative success in the short time that he’s been in the league.

Looking ahead, Berserker has a tough challenge ahead in the form of FlyQuest, and their superstar marksman Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan. The 22-year-old MVP frontrunner has been arguably the best player in the LCS over the course of the 2023 Spring Split, leading the league with 88 kills over 15 games.

Berserker and Prince will collide next week when FlyQuest and C9 kick off the final superweek of the season on Wednesday, March 15.