After 32 games at the League of Legends World Championship, only one champion stands out with a 100 percent pick and ban rate.

Top lane players have been fond of Aatrox at this year’s Worlds, picking the champ 19 times and banning him 13 others, which adds up to a 100 percent pick and ban rate, according to stat site Oracle’s Elixir.

Aatrox players have also accumulated a high KDA with the champ, averaging 3.8, which is the 11th highest KDA of champs that have been picked at least five times.

He has been picked by 12 top laners so far, with Evil Geniuses’ Jeong “Impact” Eon-young standing out with three Aatrox picks. MAD Lions’ İrfan Berk “Armut” Tükek, Fnatic’s Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hanse, DRX’s Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon, Royal Never Give Up’s Chen “Breathe” Chen, and LOUD’s Leonardo “Robo” Souza have also picked the champ twice in the competition.

A handful of champs have become popular at Worlds 2022, with many of them reaching more than a 50 percent pick and ban rate. But only two of them have more than an 80 percent pick and ban rate: Kalista and Sylas.

In the Worlds 2022 meta, Aatrox seems to be the best pick for the top laners who cater to bruisers that can deal a lot of damage while also being able to sustain in late-game teamfights. Other popular picks include Gnar, Jax, and Kennen.

MAD Lions take on Saigon Buffalo and Loud face off against DetonatioN FocusMe in elimination matches at Worlds later today.