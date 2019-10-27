Only 34 League fans have perfect Worlds 2019 Pick’em predictions after quarterfinals

With quarterfinals now over at the League of Legends 2019 World Championship, its time to head back over to the Pick’em leaderboard to see just how many people remain in the running for the perfect Pick’em bracket.

Following yesterday’s results, only 110 of the original 2,000 plus perfect Pick’em players remained after successfully guessing that Invictus Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix would triumph in their matches. But now, only 34 participants are left with a shot at League’s ultimate prize.

After SK Telecom T1 beat Splyce, 110 perfect pick’ems still remained but it appears as though that is where the similarities ended. G2 Esports moved on to take down Danwon Gaming, leaving only 34 players correctly guessing that the LEC team would make it through to the semifinals.

With only three matches left to predict, the small pool of players will be hoping to prove themselves as the ultimate psychics. Those who correctly guess the results of every match will automatically unlock all five League ultimate skins—including Gun Goddess Miss Fortune, Elementalist Lux, Pulsefire Ezreal, Spirit Guard Udyr, and DJ Sona.

For the other small percentage that failed to get the knockout stage correctly so far though, it’s game over. Nothing else can be unlocked and it’s now just a case of waiting until next year for another shot at glory.