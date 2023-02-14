Only 2 players still have double-digit KDAs through week one of 2023 LEC Winter group stage

The 2023 LEC Winter Split has brought a ton of new changes to the European League of Legends scene, including a whole new format featuring the league’s first-ever group stage.

Fans got a chance to watch their favorite top EMEA organizations battle it out in best-of-three competition, and after the first week of this new stage, two players helped their team qualify for the playoffs with the only double-digit KDAs of their group.

KOI’s superstar AD carry Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos and support Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus finished their perfect group stage run with an 18.3 KDA and a 16 KDA, respectively, according to competitive League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. Together, they combined for a whopping 31 kills, 88 assists, and only seven deaths through their series against SK Gaming and Team Vitality.

Comp was one of the biggest contributors to KOI’s success through the weekend, with the 21-year-old holding 36.1 percent of his team’s total kills. He was a quick-acting participant in multiple teamfights, as he acted as the squad’s powerful, late-game insurance policy on picks like Zeri, Lucian, and Sivir.

Trymbi, on the other hand, was a true backline enchanter who supported his squad with plenty of utility picks like Ashe, Soraka, Karma, and Nami. Whether hitting a long-range Enchanter Crystal Arrow to kick off a teamfight or healing his team as they dove into the enemy composition, his efforts were just as necessary for a victory.

Moving forward, Comp and Trymbi will need to work together once more to create a lead for themselves as early and often as possible when the team jumps onto the Summoner’s Rift during the next stage of the tournament. KOI will be colliding with G2 Esports in the first best-of-five series of the season on Monday, Feb. 20.