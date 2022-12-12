One stunning LEC transfer almost official as Rogue loses a Summer 2022 champion

After two years with Rogue, Odoamne has decided to embark on a new journey in his League of Legends career.
The Romanian left Rogue today ahead of the 2023 season. He’s the only player to leave the Rogue/KOI roster in preparations for the next year, following the successful 2022 campaign where the team became the 2022 LEC Summer champions and the only Western roster to advance to the Knockout stage of Worlds.
While Odoamne’s departure is surprising on its own, it was expected with reports in November indicating he’s not going to play with Rogue/KOI next year. According to a report from Blix’s Alejandro Gomis, Odoamne will join Excel for next season.
“It was an incredible journey, all of the boys I played with will have a special place in my heart and I am very humbled to call all of them my teammates,” Odoamne said on social media following the departure from Rogue.
The 27-year-old has been competing since 2013 and is a LEC veteran. He qualified for the competition in 2015 for the first time and went to his first Worlds that same season. Since then, he’s taken part in the World Championship three additional times, in 2016, 2021, and 2022.