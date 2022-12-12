One stunning LEC transfer almost official as Rogue loses a Summer 2022 champion

After two years with Rogue, Odoamne has decided to embark on a new journey in his League of Legends career.

The Romanian left Rogue today ahead of the 2023 season. He’s the only player to leave the Rogue/KOI roster in preparations for the next year, following the successful 2022 campaign where the team became the 2022 LEC Summer champions and the only Western roster to advance to the Knockout stage of Worlds.

A pillar of our LEC team for two years. From every heartbreak to the final victory, it's been an honor to play with the Weakside King 👑



Thank you for helping us make history @Odoamne and good luck in your next chapter. pic.twitter.com/PgaqaiX5fk — Rogue (@Rogue) December 12, 2022

While Odoamne’s departure is surprising on its own, it was expected with reports in November indicating he’s not going to play with Rogue/KOI next year. According to a report from Blix’s Alejandro Gomis, Odoamne will join Excel for next season.

Good Morning



It feels like a roster announcement kind of day — EXCEL (@EXCEL) December 12, 2022

“It was an incredible journey, all of the boys I played with will have a special place in my heart and I am very humbled to call all of them my teammates,” Odoamne said on social media following the departure from Rogue.

The 27-year-old has been competing since 2013 and is a LEC veteran. He qualified for the competition in 2015 for the first time and went to his first Worlds that same season. Since then, he’s taken part in the World Championship three additional times, in 2016, 2021, and 2022.