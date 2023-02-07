One rising LEC star leads league in kills through 2023 LEC Winter regular season

The 2023 LEC Winter Split has brought a ton of ups and downs for European League of Legends fans and players alike, especially with the league’s new format. The shortened regular season has pushed the tournament to become fiercer than ever, and as a result, some diamonds have been forged in the fires of competition.

One shining example that has risen from his LEC debut is SK Gaming’s rookie AD carry Thomas “Exakick” Foucou, who has burst onto the scene as one of the best players in his role. The 19-year-old prospect took over as the lead star for the organization this past split, helping the team finish as a top-three roster for the first time since 2015.

3e du LEC pour mon premier split pas mal je suis content , que ça continue ainsi pendant longtemps , je ferai tout pour 🖤#SKWIN pic.twitter.com/JoDw0LKw3U — Exakick (@Exakicklol) February 6, 2023

Exakick currently leads the league in kills, average experience difference at 15 minutes, and average creep score difference at 15 minutes, according to pro League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. He is also in the top five for the highest share of one’s total team kills, making him a huge contributor to SK’s success.

The young star has required a good amount of resources throughout the season, leading the LEC with a whopping 30.5 percent share of his team’s total gold. With a ton of gold and plenty of support from his teammates, Exakick is able to shoulder the weight of carrying his squad on champions like Zeri, Lucian, and Caitlyn.

Exakick isn’t the only player that has been performing well for SK, though. Mark “Markoon” van Woensel has been quietly performing at a high level, setting up plays and pushing his team into advantageous positions, even though his stats aren’t eye-popping and his champion pool isn’t as exciting as others.

Overall, SK has become a fan favorite of the 2023 Winter Split, and a dark horse for a deep run towards a possible LEC championship. The rest of the pack looks just as tough, however, and will need another massive improvement from the team as they enter best-of series territory.

Catch SK in action when the season continues on Saturday, Feb. 11.