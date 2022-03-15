There’s reportedly only one scenario left where TSM makes the 2022 LCS Spring Split playoffs without a tiebreaker match

The 2022 Spring Split has been a rough journey for TSM. The perennial LCS champions are suffering through their worst season and are poised to finish in 10th place for the first time in the organization’s history.

The playoffs are also a complete long shot, considering the plethora of issues TSM is dealing with. But there might still be some hope left for fans of the org.

There’s one final scenario left where TSM can reach the postseason without a tiebreaker, according to Reddit user i-am-grok on the League of Legends subreddit. Before anything, however, TSM must win the remainder of their games through the final two weeks of the split. If they lose a game, their path to the playoffs becomes virtually impossible.

The road to a perfect 5-0 record to end the season is tough as well, with games against Cloud9, Immortals, 100 Thieves, CLG, and Team Liquid ahead. But if TSM does manage to win every game, they still reportedly need to rely on several outcomes from a few teams if they want to avoid a tiebreaker situation.

TSM need Evil Geniuses, Golden Guardians, Immortals, and CLG to finish with less than six wins each. To achieve this improbable end, EG must lose the remainder of their games, since they’re the one team barely sitting within the playoff picture. Next, Immortals would have to beat Golden Guardians and CLG, and lastly, CLG, Immortals, and Golden Guardians must lose every other game moving forward.

It doesn’t seem that likely for all of these aspects to miraculously line up, but there’s still a minuscule possibility. On the other hand, if EG beat Dignitas and C9 beat TSM, then the boys in black and white will be the first team to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention in the LCS.

After everything that has happened to TSM over this past spring, it’s most likely that they’ll be eliminated from playoff contention soon. They also have matchups against the top three teams in the league, which doesn’t bode well for their chances at victory.

You can catch TSM and the rest of the LCS in action when the games resume on March 19.