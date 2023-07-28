One of the oldest EMEA tier-2 teams is shutting down its LoL division

After more than 11 years in the esports industry, one of the longest-running teams in the European League of Legends scene will be closing its doors.

French organization LDLC OL has officially disbanded after finishing as a bottom-tier squad in the 2023 LFL Summer Split, marking a disappointing end to a lengthy history in the EMEA League scene. This decision was made yesterday after the expiration of the team’s three-year partnership with football team Olympique Lyonnais.

La fin du Summer sonne aussi la fin de notre équipe.



Notre histoire en #LFL se termine ce soir mais nous laissons dernière nous de nombreux records et titres à battre !



Merci à @KryzeLoL, @whiteakitout, @backlundlol, @Jesklaa, @Zoelys_LoL, @HansenLoL, @Hairost et… pic.twitter.com/RPpE5u3gvo — LDLC OL 🦊 (@LDLC_OL) July 27, 2023

Over the course of the last few years, LDLC OL has been seen at both the top and bottom of the mountain in Europe. Since entering the LFL in 2019, the team won the league championship seven times and represented France at the prestigious European Masters tournament just as many times.

The team only took home the EMEA Masters trophy once in 2020, boasting a formidable roster featuring LEC talent like star mid laner Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié and former veteran support Bora “YellOwStaR” Kim. Overall, LDLC OL also helped foster and grow many tier-one superstars, including Team BDS’ Juš “Crownie” Marušič, KOI’s Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos, and G2 Esports’ Martin “Yike” Sundelin.

This past season, however, the team failed to break into the upper echelon of the league, finishing in ninth place with a 6-12 record. It is an underwhelming conclusion for the defending LFL champions and a sad way to say goodbye to one of the legacy organizations of the EMEA scene.

Even still, LDLC OL has been a staple organization for the region and has helped build up some of the best players in the league today.

