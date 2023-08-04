One of LoL’s most notorious champions has been confirmed to be playable in Project L

As we approach the start of Evo 2023, all eyes have been firmly placed on Riot Games and its new League of Legends-based fighting game, Project L. FGC fans were already sent into a frenzy when a playable demo was confirmed to be at the event, but the developers have stoked the fires once again by revealing the next champion to join the game’s growing roster of characters.

Yasuo is one of League‘s most-popular champions, and in Project L, he’ll officially be bringing his swift, deadly combat to the stage as players get to test him out alongside Darius, Ekko, and Ahri at Riot’s show floor demos this weekend, Aug. 4 to Aug. 6.

The expert swordsman’s mastery of the wind makes him a perfect choice for a plethora of playstyles, whether you’re showing off your mechanical skills through well-timed air combos, pulling off perfectly timed defensive strats with his windwall, or taking control of the fight with powerful neutral attacks.

He can protect his allies with his windwall, and also brings a ton of damage to link up massive combos with the game’s tag system. Overall, Yasuo should be a welcome addition to Project L‘s roster and should bring even more players to the demo at Evo this year.

Related: First Project L reactions suggest it’s a dynamic fighter built for LoL fans and beyond

A new Ionia-based stage was also revealed alongside Yasuo, adding yet another unique location that Project L fans will get to experience around Runeterra. There are so many different places that Riot can explore with the stages, especially with how diverse the lore and map is for League. We could see many other stages join the fray as we get closer and closer to the reveal date.

If players wish to try out Project L at Evo 2023, Riot will be releasing a full guide on how to get your hands on the demo very soon, so keep your eyes open on all of the company’s social media channels as you head over to Las Vegas.

About the author