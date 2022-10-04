One of League’s least popular items is getting a makeover in the 2023 preseason

Riot Games is reworking Navori Quickblades in time for the 2023 League of Legends preseason.

The item will maintain the same stats but will be receiving a powerful passive. It will gain the “Impermanence” bonus, granting a maximal damage bonus of 20 percent “based on Critical Strike Chance.”

I've mostly been working on jungle stuff this preseason, but had a little extra time and slipped in a Navori change.



I think I forgot to flag it for the preseason preview article 😔



Note:

🥐Exclusive with IE

🥐All attacks get the refund, not just crits

🥐NOT FINAL TUNING ETC. pic.twitter.com/STTmycV9sW — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) October 3, 2022

With this additional passive, Navori Quickblades could become the ultimate end-game item for crit builds.

Taking a Kai’Sa build from this season as an example, the bot laner could buy Kraken Slayer and The Collector before picking up Navori Quickblades.

In this scenario, she would meet the required 60 percent critical strike chance to benefit from the item’s passives, including Transcendence, which reduces non-ultimate ability cooldowns in a similar way to the 2022 version of the item. Thanks to the new passive, she would also get a damage boost.

This is good news for the item’s popularity, which has been abysmal this season. In 2022, it’s been the least popular item in high-level ranked games, alongside the Abyssal Mask, with an average pick rate of 0.2 percent, according to League of Graphs.

The item’s popularity in 2023 will also depend on the power of critical chance compared to other damage stats, such as Lethality, so it’s too early to determine if it will make a significant impact in the grand scheme of things.