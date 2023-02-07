One League champion is disappointing in all of its 3 roles

One popular League of Legends champion is struggling to produce a decent win rate in three different roles.

As of now, Sylas has a win ratio lower than 49 percent in mid lane, jungle, and top lane in Platinum+ ranks, according to a League stat site, U.GG. In the mid lane, which is the main position for the Unshackled, he has the ninth-lowest win rate of 48.95 percent. In the jungle and top lane he has recorded 48.25 and 47.68 percent win rates, respectively.

When it comes to the top lane and jungle, Sylas’ disappointing results might have been an outcome of the meta in the roles. The former is dominated by fighters and tanks, who can often bully Sylas during the laning phase, and often prove more helpful to their teams in five-vs-five teamfights than a top lane mage, who on top of that often falls behind early.

As far as the jungle goes, the case is similar. The strongest champions in the role in the current meta are Maokai, Amumu, Fiddlesticks, and Elise. All of them provide either strong ganks or powerful late-game teamfights damage or crowd control, and without being exceptional in any of these areas, Sylas usually has to play catch up in jungle.

Sylas’ poor win rate in mid lane is quite surprising, though. He hasn’t received any major changes and relies on items most AP mages do. Still, the champion needs to synergize well with the team, which can be often tough to achieve in solo queue, to say the least.

Still, Sylas is a popular pick in competitive leagues, though. In the 2023 LCK Spring Split, he has been picked 22 times in the mid lane so far, recording a 64 percent win rate, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. This proves that once he’s in right hands, he may reign supreme on the Rift.