One classic LoL champ has enormous win rate in mid lane despite low pick rate

From time to time, certain League of Legends champions dominate roles they weren’t made for. In the latest update, this is the case for one iconic Fighter.

Recommended Videos

In Patch 14.7, Garen boasts the highest win rate in the mid lane. At the time of writing, the Demacia’s might has an enormous 53.61 percent win rate in the role, though he only has a 0.5 percent pick rate, according to U.GG. Nevertheless, this small pick rate still translates to almost 30,000 matches.

In the past, Garen has already made a few appearances in the mid lane. He was used by a few players in solo queue, but also in professional play.

It’s uncertain why he’s been dominating the lane again in League’s Patch 14.7, since he hasn’t received any direct changes since Patch 14.2. On top of that, his core items also haven’t been changed in a while, so there weren’t any direct tweaks to his mechanics.

Despite easy-to-master kit, Garen can be perilous in certain matchups. Image via Riot Games

Additionally, many champions currently in the mid lane meta are usually strong counters against Garen. These include Veigar, Aurelion Sol, and Ahri, who are among the best picks for the role at the moment. With their ranged attacks and crowd controls tools, they can stop the Fighter’s straightforward charges and keep him at bay.

But when it comes to other low-range champions, like Brand, Swain, or Diana, who are also in the meta in 14.7, the matchup isn’t so disastrous for Garen. In fact, if he manages to trade well and receives some help from his jungler, he should be able to win the lane in most scenarios.

However, Garen is a tricky pick to utilize in most games, as he can fall behind in the late game, especially in terms of damage. So, if you’re aiming to pick him, make sure to coordinate your draft with the rest of your teammates.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more