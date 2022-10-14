They were far above the competition in one crucial stat.

Two players stood out above the rest in Group A of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.

T1’s Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong and Ryu “Keria” Min-seok finished the group with massive KDAs. The AD carry player topped the scoreboard with an 18.3 KDA ratio, while his support boasted 15.4, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir.

Gumayusi also placed third in damage to champions per minute with 617 points of damage, which made up an impressive total of 26.1 percent of T1’s overall damage done to enemy teams in the group stage.

Gumayusi and Keria’s KDA lead was head and shoulders above the third player in the standings. EDward Gaming’s Park “Viper” Do-hyeon recorded a 6.4 KDA, while two of his teammates, Zhao “Jiejie” Li-Jie and Tian “Meiko” Ye, followed with 5.8 and 5.5 KDA.

The only Western player in the top 10 was Elias “Upset” Lipp from Fnatic, who claimed seventh place with a 4.8 KDA. The German secured 20 kills and 18 assists while dying just eight times in the group stage.

Group A finished with T1 and EDG qualifying for the knockout stage after placing first and second. Western representatives, Fnatic and Cloud9, had the chance to fight for a place in playoffs but failed to win even one single game against Asian teams in the second round-robin.

Worlds 2022 returns today with the conclusion of Group B.