‘For me, it felt like a full-on personal vendetta’: Odoamne opens up on his departure from Rogue

Two triumphant years and one LEC cup later, Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu left Rogue (now known as KOI) in search of a better opportunity. After the first week with his new team, Excel, the player opened up about his former team.

At the surface, it seemed as if Rogue and Odoamne were having the time of their lives as the team made it to the LEC playoffs and even made a third-consecutive appearance at the League of Legends World Championship.

“It felt really bizarre to me, as I felt my individual performance was the best it has ever been. It was the best year I had in terms of how hard I worked, how good I was in comparison to how good are players in my role,” he said on the LEC broadcast on Monday.

After spending 10 years playing League professionally, Odoamne was finally in a good place. Because of that, Odoamne says he was led to believe he’d be Rogue’s first option, but he was “misled for the whole year.”

What’s more, the person in charge of roster moves at Rogue apparently spread information that teams shouldn’t reach out to Odoamne because he was planning on retiring at the end of the year. For Odoamne it was personal, “For me, it felt like a full-on personal vendetta, because the person in charge of this decision didn’t get along with me on a personal level,” he explained.

Thankfully, Excel swooped in and picked up one of Europe’s treasures for the 2023 LEC Winter Split.