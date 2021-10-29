Odoamne confirms he had to go to the hospital while at Worlds 2021, was on painkillers during tournament

The 2021 season was a long road for Rogue that culminated in a group stage exit at this year’s League of Legends World Championship. More news, however, has come from the team’s camp about the wellbeing and health of one of its star players.

Veteran top laner Odoamne confirmed today that he was sent to the hospital while preparing for the tournament and had to take painkillers while playing on-stage in Iceland. No other details about the situation were provided.

It’s true and he asked me about it, I did not go public with this cause of worlds and not wanting to talk about this during the tournament but there’s nothing wrong with him saying this — Andrei Pascu (@Odoamne) October 29, 2021

This came in response to a post by popular LEC-based Twitter account Wooloo, who asked the 26-year-old for permission before running the post on social media, according to Odoamne.

Rogue’s World Championship run was full of “what-ifs,” especially since they came one game away from making it to the knockout stage of the tournament. Their last game was against North America’s Cloud9 and it took over 50 minutes before one final teamfight decided their fates. They were eventually sent home, but they can be proud to know that they took games against both C9 and China’s FunPlus Phoenix.

Looking ahead, Odoamne and the rest of Rogue have plenty of time to rest and recover before the start of the 2022 LEC Spring Split. But there are plenty of names already swirling in free agency talks, which could bring more competition and challenges for the top squads in Europe.

