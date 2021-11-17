Nocturne player gets a pentakill with the help of new League item, Axiom Arc

Axiom Arc might turn out to be a little overpowered on some of the game's assassins.

With League of Legends Patch 11.23 dropping globally today, a couple of new items have been added to the game. Aside from a few new drakes and runes, players can now try out the fresh items that have made their way onto Summoner’s Rift.

Axiom Arc is one of them. And as Reddit user Drachir133 showcased in a clip on the League subreddit, it might be a little too strong when used on the right assassin champions. In the clip, Drachir133 secured a pentakill with Nocturne while using Axiom Arc.

The item itself was made for quick and stealthy executioners. It adds attack damage, ability haste, and lethality, all of which are crucial for an assassin. But Axiom Arc’s unique passive refunds 25 percent of your ultimate ability cooldown if an enemy dies three seconds after you damage them. That’s the part of the item that Drachir133’s Nocturne took full advantage of.

The clip begins with a teamfight escalating in the lower jungle. Once the enemy Kog’Maw became visible to Nocturne, he immediately used Paranoia (R), closing the gap and quickly killing the ADC. With some help from Leona, the opposing Braum and Malzahar fell shortly after.

Scoring three quick kills instantly allowed Drachir133’s Paranoia to come off cooldown. Thus, he re-used it on Vi, who he sent back to the fountain a few seconds after along with Pantheon, securing a rapid pentakill as a result.

Right before the clip ends, it looks like the enemy team decided to surrender. They probably had enough of that game after seeing Nocturne ult twice in the same fight.

With League Patch 11.23 being the first update of the preseason, players can surely expect some changes to be made down the road. And if we’re to judge Axiom Arc by this clip, it seems like it might be one of the items to receive a nerf in the not-so-distant future.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.