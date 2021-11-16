It’s that time of the year again.

Patch 11.23 marks the biggest and most anticipated update of the year—the 2022 League of Legends preseason.

The preseason, which hits the live servers on Wednesday, Nov. 17, is bringing sweeping changes to the game, including the new Chemtech and Hextech dragons, six new items, 24 item updates, three changes to runes, Objective Bounties, and the return of Ultimate Spellback.

To celebrate Arcane, Riot’s popular Netflix series, the preseason continues to explore the story between orphaned sisters Jinx and Vi with new events, thematic updates, secret council archives, and interactive content.

There’s a hell of a lot to unpack. Here’s the full list of changes coming to the 2022 preseason.

Into the Arcane

The Council Archives : Dig into Jayce and Vi’s backstories by checking around the Council Archives in the League client to learn more about the characters

: Dig into Jayce and Vi’s backstories by checking around the Council Archives in the League client to learn more about the characters Ultimate Spellbook : The return of this summer’s popular rotating game mode is back with new Ult-ernate spells, many of which belong to the characters of Arcane

: The return of this summer’s popular rotating game mode is back with new Ult-ernate spells, many of which belong to the characters of Arcane League of Legends Avatar Creator : The League of Legends Avatar Creator is now up and running/ Head over to the client to create your avatar to customize, save, and share

: The League of Legends Avatar Creator is now up and running/ Head over to the client to create your avatar to customize, save, and share Summoner’s Rift accents : Arcane has taken over Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss. Minions and turrets alike have gotten a makeover for RiotX Arcane. These accents will last until Dec. 9, 2021

: Arcane has taken over Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss. Minions and turrets alike have gotten a makeover for RiotX Arcane. These accents will last until Dec. 9, 2021 Caitlyn ASU: Caitlyn’s also getting a major visual update this patch along with small upgrades for Jayce and Jinx, too

Objective Bounties

Objective Bounties are another way for losing teams to get back into the game. They grant extra gold rewards for taking objectives when a team is far behind and are designed to be hard to claim—but not impossible.

Riot wants the winning team’s leads to matter, so losing teams will have to capture objectives to cash out. The devs hope Objective Bounties will allow players to execute big-brain strategies to equalize the game, rather than having to wait around to capitalize on their opponent’s mistake.

Objective Bounties activate only when a team is sufficiently behind and objectives that’ll pay out bounties are highlighted on the mini-map for both teams. If the losing team takes an objective with an active bounty, each of its members will receive Objective Bounty gold.

They’re calculated in the background based on four factors, including XP lead, gold lead, dragon lead, and turret lead. When the bounties activate, each objective available to the team that’s behind will gain a bounty.

Bounties start at the following, split evenly among all five team members:

Baron and Elder dragon: 500 gold

Drakes and Rift Herald: 500 gold

Outer turret: 250 gold

Inner turret: 400 gold

Base turret: 400 gold

As the losing team falls farther behind, these base amounts can increase up to an additional 60 percent. The exact bounty for each reward will be visible under the winning team’s objective icons in the tab menu.

Objective Bounties activate 15 seconds after a team falls below the threshold and deactivate 15 seconds after they rise above it. This deactivation timer extends if the losing team remains in combat with an objective that has an active bounty.

Jungle changes

Riot is introducing two new dragons to Summoner’s Rift in the preseason, complete with new buffs, souls, and terrain effects. The selection rate of Chemtech Rift and Hextech Rift terrains will be doubled during Patch 11.23 to give players an idea of the new mechanics.

[New] Chemtech dragon

The Chemtech dragon is all about playing on the edge, taking calculated risks, and fighting for every scrap, according to Riot. The soul encourages players to go big or go home and trade their lives for high-value plays.

Chemtech dragon buff: Grants up to five percent bonus damage per stack against enemies with 340 to 1020 (your level one to 18) more current health than you

Chemtech dragon soul: When a team obtains the Chemtech Dragon Soul, they receive a buff that grants them a brief second life upon their next death. Champions revive with 80 percent of their base health + 50 percent of their bonus health and gain 75/30 percent (melee/ranged) decaying movement speed. Revived champions take 40 percent less damage, deal 33 percent less damage, and take damage equal to an ever-increasing percent of their starting health every 0.25 seconds

Chemtech Rift: Gas zones emerge in four jungle locations that camouflage any champion within it. Champions within the zone deal up to 10 percent more damage to enemies who have more current health than them. Maximum damage is achieved when at 34 to 1020 (based on the attacker’s level) less health than them

Camoflage: Camouflaged enemies are not revealed by regular vision wards, but are revealed by control wards, Scryer’s Blooms, and effects that reveal invisible units. They’re also revealed while you’re standing near them

[New] Hextech dagon

The Hextech dragon is all about controlling the map, flanking your foes, and trapping the enemy team for a wombo combo, according to Riot. The soul grants unique lightning that slows down enemies, allowing players to control teamfights and chase down stragglers

Hextech dragon buff: Grants five ability haste and five percent attack speed per stack

Hextech dragon soul: When a team obtains the Hextech Drake Soul, they gain a chain lightning slow on their next basic attack or ability that deals 25 to 75 true damage (based on champion level one to 18), bounces to three additional targets, and slows units hit by 45/35 percent (melee/ranged) (+five percent per 1000 bonus health, + one percent per 100 AP, +three percent per 100 bonus AD) for two seconds (eight second cooldown)

Hextech Rift: Pairs of Hex-gates appear across the map which allow champions to quickly travel from one location to its paired counterpart. Hex-gates are activated with a brief channel that can be interrupted by immobilizes or damage. Each pair of Hex-gates has a 30 second individual cooldown per champion

Cloud dragon

The cloud dragon buff wasn’t getting much love this year, according to Riot, despite being “very powerful.” It was hard to tune because it needed to give a lot of ultimate ability haste to be a powerful reward, but not so powerful that it’d completely warp the game. To combat this, the devs are making some adjustments.

Cloud dragon buff: 12 ultimate ability haste to +3.5 percent out-of-combat movement speed, +3.5 percent slow resistance

Rift Scuttler

The first Rift Scuttler spawn has been “too impactful” in deciding the outcome of the early game, according to Riot. So the devs are reducing its importance with lessened XP. It’s now easier to defeat.

Baby bug: The first Rift Scuttler will now have 35 percent reduced health, grants 80 percent reduced XP, and has been slightly reduced in size to match its lower value

New items

The devs are adding some new items for mages, tanks, bruises, and assassins in the preseason.

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Total cost: 2,800 gold

Build path: Lost Chapter + Kindlegem + Amplifying Tome + 265 gold

Ability power: 70

Health: 250

Mana: 600

Ability haste: 20

Safeguard (passive): You are Safeguarded, reducing incoming champion damage by 75 percent. Safeguard persists for 1.5 seconds after taking champion damage (40 second cooldown, restarts upon taking damage from an enemy champion)

Poise (passive): While Safeguarded and for three seconds after it’s broken, gain 10 to 40 (based on your champion’s level) ability power

Mythic passive: Grants all other Legendary items one percent movement speed and eight ability power

Evenshroud

Total cost: 2,500 gold

Build path: Kindlegem + Aegis of the Legion + 300

Health: 200

Ability haste: 20

Armor: 30

Magic resist: 30

Coruscation: After immobilizing champions or being immobilized, cause that target and all nearby enemies to Repent, increasing the damage they take by 12 percent for five seconds

Mythic passive: Grants all other legendary items five armor and five magic resist

Axiom Arc

Total cost: 3,000 gold

Build path: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 800 gold

Attack damage: 55

Ability haste: 25

Lethality: 10

Flux (passive): Whenever an enemy champion dies within three seconds after you’ve damaged them, refund 25 percent of your ultimate’s total cooldown

Shadowflame

Total cost: 3,000 gold

Build path: Hextech Alternator + Needlessly Large Rod + 700 gold

Ability power: 100

Ability haste: 100

Health: 200

Cinderbloom (passive): Damage to champions benefits from 10 to 20 magic penertration based on the target’s current health. (Maximum value at 1,000 or less health, minimum value at 2,500 or more health). Gains the maximum magic penetration if the target was recently affected by shields

Winter’s Approach

Total cost: 2,600 gold

Build path: Tear of the Goddess + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 1,000

Health: 400

Mana: 500

Ability haste: 15

Awe (passive): Gain bonus health equal to eight pecent mana

Mana Charge (passive): Strike a target with an ability or auto attack to consume a charge and gain three bonus mana, doubled if the target is a champion. Grants a maximum of 360 mana at which point this item transforms into Fimbulwinter

Fimbulwinter

Build path: This item upgrades from Winter’s Approach upon reaching Mana Charge’s maximum bonus 360 mana

Health: 400

Mana: 860

Ability haste: 15

Awe (passive) Gain bonus health equal to eight percent mana

Everlasting (passive): Slowing (melee only) or immobilizing an enemy champion consumes three percent of current mana and grants a shield for three seconds, absorbing 100 to 200 (+five percent current mana) damage (eight second cooldown). The shield is increased by 80 percent if more than one enemy is nearby

Tank items

Riot hopes to create more “distinction” while still giving players the durability needed to succeed with the following changes to tank items. The devs have also given tank mythic passives more health so players can progress “better” throughout the game.

Bami’s Cinder

[Update] Immolate (passive): Now also executes minions that would be killed by one more tick of Immolate

Frostfire Gauntlet

[Update] Snowbind (passive): Basic attacks a create frost field that slows enemies to Basic attacks create a frost field for 1.5 seconds that deals 20 to 100 (+0.5 percent max health) magic damage to all enemies in the area. Enemies that move across the field are slowed (slow rate and cooldowns unchanged)

Immolate (passive): Unchanged

Mythic passive: Unchanged

Turbo Chemtank

Supercharged (active): Unchanged

[New] Refuel (passive): Moving and dealing damage fills up the Chemtank. At 100 stacks, your next basic attack deals 40 to 120 (+one percent max health, +three percent movement speed) magic damage to all nearby enemies (increased by 25 percent against minions and 175 percent against jungle monsters)

[Rem] Immolate (passive): Deals magic damage to nearby enemies upon taking or dealing damage

[Update] Mythic passive: Empowers each of your other legendary items with five ability haste and 50 health

Sunfire Aegis

Total cost: 3,200 gold

Health: 350

Ability haste: 20 (unchanged)

Armor: 30 to 35

Magic reist: 30 to 35

Flametouch (passive): Unchanged

Immolate (passive): Unchanged

[Update] Mythic passive: Empowers each of your other legendary items with five percent slow resist, five percent tenacity, and 50 health

Abyssal Mask

Total cost: 2,700 gold (unchanged)

Build path: Giant’s Belt + Negatron Cloak + 900 gold to Kindlegem + Spectre’s Cowl + 650 gold

Health: 400 to 450

[New] Ability haste: 10

Magic reist: 60 to 30

[Update] Unmake (passive): Immobilizing enemy champions increases the damage they take by 15 percent for five seconds to Curse nearby enemy champions, reducing their magic resist by five + one percent bonus health (max 20). For each cursed enemy, gain seven magic resist

Force of Nature

Health: 350 (unchanged)

Magic resist: 60 to 70

Movement speed: five percent (unchanged)

[Update] Absorb: Taking ability damage grants bonus movement speed, and magic resist, stacking up to five times. Each unique ability gives one stack to Taking magic damage from enemy champions grants a stack of Steadfast (max six) for five seconds. Enemy immobilizing effects grant an additional two stacks

Taking magic damage from enemy champions grants a stack of Steadfast (max six) for five seconds. Enemy immobilizing effects grant an additional two stacks [New] Dissipate: While at six stacks of Steadfast, take 20 percent reduced magic damage and gain 10 percent increased movement speed

Knight’s Vow

Health: 400 (unchanged)

Base health regen: 300 percent to 150 percent

Ability haste: 10 (unchanged)

Pledge (active): Unchanged

[Update] Sacrifice (passive): While your Worthy ally is nearby and you are above 30 percent of your maximum health, redirect 15 percent of the damage they take to you. If they are below 50 percent of their maximum health, gain 35 percent bonus movement speed towards them to While your Worthy ally is nearby, redirect 10 percent of damage they take to you and heal for eight percent of the damage they deal to champions. If they have less than 30 percent health, the damage reduction is increased to 20 percent

Aegis of the Legion

Total cost: 1,500 gold to 1,400 gold

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Total cost: 3,300 gold to 3,200 gold

Locket of the Iron Solari

Total cost: 200 gold to 300 gold (total cost unchanged)

Mage items

Mage items choices have been “pretty limited” this season, according to Riot. The devs are making a few options less generic but otherwise opening up items to appeal to ability power users in the preseason.

Everfrost

Total cost: 3,200 gold to 2,800 gold

Build path: Kindlegem + Lost Chapter + Blasting Wand + 250 gold to Kindlegem + Lost Chapter + Amplifying Tome + 265 gold

Ability power: 80 to 70

Health: 250 (unchanged)

Mana: 600 (unchanged)

Ability haste: 20 (unchanged)

Glaciate (active): Unchanged

[Update] Mythic passive: Grants all other legendary items 15 ability power to 10 ability power

Demonic Embrace

Ability power: 70 to 60

Health: 350 to 450

[Update] Azakana Gaze (passive): Dealing ability damage burns enemies for (two percent for melee / 1.2 percent for ranged) max health magic damage every second for four seconds. No longer grants bonus resistances while enemies burn

[New] Dark Pact (passive): gain two percent of your bonus health as ability power

Archangel’s Staff

Total cost: 3,000 gold (unchanged)

Build path: Tear of the Goddess + Amplifying Tome + Needlessly Large Rod + 915 gold to Tear of the Goddess + Kindlegem + Blasting Wand + 950 gold

Ability power: 65 to 60

[New] Health: 200

Mana: 500 (unchanged)

[Update] Awe (passive): Grants ability power equal to three percent bonus mana to Gain ability haste equal to 0.5 bonus mana

Seraph’s Embrace

Build path: This item upgrades from Archangel’s Staff upon reaching the maximum 360 bonus mana

Ability power: 65 to 60

[New] Health: 250

Mana: 860 (unchanged)

[Update] Empyrean (passive): Increase your maximum mana by five percent (+ 2.5 percent per 100 AP) to Restore health equal to 40 percent of mana spent, up to 25 to 50 +10 percent ability power per cast. Toggles can restore the same amount per one second

Cosmic Drive

Total cost: 3,000 gold (unchanged)

Build path: Fiendish Codex + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 865 gold to Fiendish Codex + Aether Wisp + Ruby Crystal + 850 gold

Ability power: 80 to 75

Health: 250 to 250

Ability haste: 20 to 30

[New] Movement speed: five percent

[Update] Spelldance (passive): If you have at least 160 ability power, gain 20 Ability Haste and 20 bonus movement speed to Damaging a champion with three separate attacks or spells grants 20 percent movement speed (decaying to 10 percent) and 40 ability power until leaving combat

Horizon Focus

Total cost: 3,000 gold (unchanged)

Build path: Hextech Alternator + Needlessly Large Rod + 700g to Hextech Alternator + Fiendish Codex + 1,050 gold

Ability power: 115 to 85

[New] Health: 150

[New] Ability haste: 15

[New] Movement speed: five percent

[New] Hypershot (passive): Now also applies Hypershot to slowed enemy champions

Void Staff

Total cost: 2,700 gold to 2,800

Build path: Blighting Jewel + Blasting Wand + 700 gold to Blighting Jewel + Blasting Wand + 800 gold

Ability power: 70 to 65

Magic penetration: 40 percent to 45 percent

Doran’s Ring

Focus (passive): Unchanged)

[Update] Drain (passive): Killing a unit restores six mana. If you can’t gain mana, restore three health instead to Restore 0.75 mana every second. Damaging an enemy champion increases this amount to 1.25 mana every second for 10 seconds. If you can’t gain mana, restore 50 percent of the value as health instead

Hextech Alternator

Total cost: 1,050 gold (unchanged)

Build path: Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + 180 gold to Amplifying Tome + Ruby Crystal + 215 gold

Ability power: 40 to 25

[New] Health: 150

Revved (passive): Unchanged

Hextech Rocketbelt

Total cost: 3,200 gold (unchanged)

Build path: Ruby Crystal + Hextech Alternator + Blasting Wand + 900 gold to Amplifying Tome + Hextech Alternator + Blasting Wand + 865 gold

Lethality items

Riot is aiming to reduce the gap between mythic items and Youmuu’s for melee Lethality users in the preseason.

Duskblade of Draktharr

Total cost: 3,200 gold to 3,100 gold

Build path: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 1,000 gold to Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 900 gold

[Update] Nightstalker (active): Bonus AD on next basic attack against an enemy champion deals 65 (+25 percent bonus AD) to 75 (+30 perent bonus AD) for melee / 55 (+25 percent bonus AD) for ranged (all else unchanged)

Eclipse

Total cost: 3,200 gold to 3,100 gold

Build path: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Vampiric Scepter + 850 gold to Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Vampiric Scepter + 750 gold

[Update] Ever Rising Moon (active): Cooldown for melee champions reduced from eight seconds to six seconds. (All else unchanged)

Prowler’s Claw

Total cost: 3,200 gold to 3,100 gold

Build path: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 1,000 gold to Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 900 gold

[Update] Sandswipe (active): The dash deals 65 (25 percent bonus AD) to 75 (+30 percent bonus AD physial damage. (All else unchanged)

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Total cost: 2,900 gold to 3,000 gold

Runes

[New] First Strike

First Strike (passive): Basic attacks or abilities against an enemy champion within 0.25 seconds of entering champion combat grants five gold and First Strike for three seconds, causing you to deal 10 percent extra damage against champions, and granting 100 percent (70 percent for ranged champions) of bonus damage dealt as gold. 25 to 15 second cooldown (levels one to 18)

If an enemy strikes you first, First Strike still goes on cooldown without providing any of its bonuses. (Unlike Banshee’s Veil, subsequent damage won’t keep restarting the cooldown)

Glacial Augment

[Update] Glacial Augment (passive): Basic attacks on-hit periodically slow enemy champions to immobilizing an enemy champion will cause three glacial rays to emanate from them towards you and other nearby champions, creating frozen lines for a few seconds that slow enemies for 35 percent (+five percent per 10 percent percent heal and shield power) (+two percent per 100 AP) (+two percent per 100 bonus AD) and reduce their damage by 15 percent against your allies (not including yourself). The frozen lines last for three (+100 percent of the final duration of the immobilizing effect) seconds

Lethal Tempo

[Rem] Lethal Tempo (passive): After 1.5 seconds upon damaging an enemy champion, you gain bonus attack speed and your attack speed cap is increased for three seconds. Attacking a champion while the effect is active extends the duration to six seconds

[Update] Lethal Tempo (passive) Gain (15 percent for melee/five percent for ranged) attack speed for six seconds when striking at least one enemy champion with each auto attack. This effect stacks up to six times. While this effect is at its cap, also gain (50 for melee/100 for ranged) attack range and increase your attack speed cap from 2.5 to 10

Ultimate Spellbook

Ultimate Spellbook is making a return in the preseason, but with a twist. Riot has added several new ultimate to the pool of Ult-ernate summoner spells, champions select bans, a new auto-smite feature for junglers, and special interactions with the new Chemtech and Hextech dragons.

Ultimate Spellbook will be available from Nov. 18, 2021, to Jan. 10, 2022

New Ult-ernate summoner spells

Akali

Blitzcrank

Caitlyn

Camille

Dr. Mundo

Evelynn

Jinx

Kindred

Orianna

Seraphine

Urgot

Vex

Vi

Viktor

Xin Zhao

Removed Ult-ernate summoner spells

Malphite

Ult-ernate summoner spell balance adjustements

Ashe

Ultimate bonus ability haste: 35 to 20

Auto-Smite

The devs are introducing a feature called Auto-Smite so that junglers can still pick a summoner spell other than smite in the mode.

Junglers will be locked into taking Auto-Smite instead of a placeholder Ult-ernate summoner spell during champions select. Auto-Smite gets replaced by the Ult-ernate that you select at the beginning of the game, granting you a buff that is also called Auto-Smite.

Auto-Smite buff: When fighting epic monsters, Rift Scuttlers, or allied buff monsters, Auto-Smite automatically executes the monster once it reaches the threshold health at which a regular smite would last-hit them

Riot is also introducing a new jungle starter item called Obsidian Edge that will only be available on Ultimate Spellbook. It has the same stats as the other two jungle items, but with different completion criteria just for Auto-Smite and without Chilling or Challenging smite’s effects against champions.

Obsident Edge: Grants the same stats as Hailblade and Emberknife, except for the following:

Auto Path (passive) Triggering Auto-Smite five times consumes this item, granting all of the item’s effects permanently as well as increasing Auto-Smite’s threshold and damage to 900

Ivern’s Auto-Smite works a little differently

When Ivern takes Auto-Smite, he will not be able to use it to bypass Passive – Friend of the Forest’s grove maturation timer. However, freeing a qualifying jungle camp (epic monsters, Rift Scuttlers, or allied buff monsters) will trigger Auto-Smite, granting him the heal and jungle starter item stack that a regular smite would

Dragons and terrain

The only dragons that will spawn in this mode are the new Hectech and Chemtech dragons. Any time your team slays one of these dragons, your team will also gain a stack of the Echoes of Ruination buff.

Echoes of Ruination: Your attacks against enemy turrets apply Echoes of Ruination, dealing 0.3 percent of the turret’s health as damage per second

Caitlyn, Jayce, and Jinx updates

To “streamline” Caitlyn’s future visuals, skins, and overall development, the devs have given the champion an art and sustainability update. In-game models, voiceovers, sound effects, and visual effects for Caitlyn and eight of her skins have been modernized.

Caitlyn

The following changes apply to Base, Arcade, Prestige Arcade, Headhunter, Lunar Wraith, Officer, Pool Party, and Safari Caitlyn, except for the new VO. VFXs, SFXs, splash arts, and in-game models for these skins have been updated to varying degrees.

Voiceover: Base Caitlyn has new VO

Basic attack: Added ejected bullet when reloading her riffle

Passive – Headshot: “Passive ready” SFX adjusted for more of a Hextech feel. Added SFX that plays when Caitlyn’s Headset is ready for use

Q – Piltover Peacemaker: New meshes and particles made to look more Hextech. Initial on-hit SFX are now more impactful than subsequent hits

W – Yordle Snap Trap: Added indicator on traps and their activation VFXs. Trap SFXs adjusted to match new animation timing

E – 90 Caliber Net: New range indicator. On-hit SFX are now more impactful

R – Ace In The Hole: New laser and Hextech iamgery. On-cast SFX are now more impactful and have additional Hextech elements

Jayce

The following updates apply to base and Debonair Jayce only (except for the VO). VFX and in-game models for Debonair, Forsaken, Full Metal, Jayce Brighthammer, and Resistance Jayce have also been updated to varying degrees.

Voiceover: Base Jayce’s voice lines have been remastered for clarity and quality

Basic attack: Missiles and hits are now unique between ranged and melee stances. Added new critical hit VFX

Passive – Hetech Capacitor: Modernized visuals for reduced noise and clarity

Q (Mercury Hammer) – To The Skies!: Modernized visuals. Added clarity to match AoE size

Q (Mercury Cannon) – Shock Blast: New projectiles and explosions. Added burst when projectile supercharges

W (Mercury Hammer) – Lightning Field: Modernized visuals with better defined AoE edge. Reduced noise to match damage level

W (Mercury Cannon) – Hyper Charge: Removed noise

E (Mercury Hammer) – Thundering Blow: Modernized visuals; added directionality on knockback

E (Mercury Cannon) – Acceleration Gate: Modernized visuals

Recall: New SFX

Jinx

The following updates apply to Base, Ambitious Elf, Crime City, Heartseeker, Firecracker, Odyssey, and Zombie Slayer Jinx. Crime City, Firecracker, and Zombie Slayer Jinx’s in-game models have been cleaned up to varying degrees.

Basic attack: Added glows to machine gun missiles. New rocket trails and explosions

W – Zap!: Modernized ground telegraph, missile, and hit VFX

E – Flame Chompers!: Modernized telegraph visuals

R – Super Mega Death Rocket!: New missile and explosion. Modernized rocket animations to emphasize its movement boost

Recall: New SFX

/All chat

Based on initial results since Riot originally disabled /all chat in a few regions in Patch 11.21, the devs are continuing to disable it where it’s already in effect. But they’re not adding additional regions for now.

End-of-season rewards

Summoner’s Rift ranked and honor end of season Rewards will be distributed starting this patch and will be completed by Dec. 16. Clash end-of-season rewards will also be distributed starting this patch and will be completed by the same date.

Ixtal clash

Team formation for the first weekend of the Ixtal-themed clash event starts on Nov. 15. The tournament will take its course on Nov. 20 and 21. Team formation for the second weekend will open on Nov. 29 and take place on Dec. 4 and 5.

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Loot odds

Drop rates for content from loot items (now called Loot Odds) will soon be displayed in the store on the League client. Loot Odds will roll out slowly all over the globe starting later in Patch 11.23.

Tooltip trackers

Numerous item and rune tooltips have been updated to include stat trackers so that players can evaluate the impact of them throughout their games.

Items

Bloodthirster: Now tracks damage blocked by Blood Barrier

Gargoyle’s Stoneplate: Now tracks damage blocked by Monolith

Guardian’s Horn (ARAM): Now tracks damage blocked by passive

Lord Dominik’s Regards: Now tracks bonus damage from Giant’s Slayer

Rapid Firecannon: Now tracks how many times extra range was utilized

Spirit Visage: Now tracks bonus healing and shielding from Boundless Vitality

Stormrazor: Now tracks champions slowed by Paralyze

Runes

Aftershock: Now tracks damage mitigated

Bug fixes

Fizz’s base voice lines have been remastered for clarity and quality

The sound effects on Twitch’s E – Contaminate have been restored for his base and Shadowfoot skins

Clicking “Confirm” upon selecting an Ult-ernate summoner spell in Ultimate Spellbook will now play a sound

Placing a Passive – A Harmless Scarecrow effigy as Fiddlesticks while channeling R – Crowstorm will no longer override his ultimate’s sound effects

Fixed several Zed skins so that his Q – Razor Shuriken on-hit sound effects play properly for all shurikens, even when they hit the same target

Fixed a bug where Graves would receive full Fleet Footwork healing if he targets a champion with a basic attack that is blocked by minions

Lord Dominik’s Regards’ Giant Slayer passive will no longer work against structures, monsters, and minions

[Fixed a bug with Vi’s Q – Vault Breaker so that it casts immediately after tapping the ability

Fixed a bug where Tryndamere could get executed during his R – Undying Rage upon healing from a Kindred R – Lamb’s Respite

Fixed a bug where Kai’Sa could not dash to marked targets with R – Killer Instinct unless she had learned Q – Icathian Rain

Fixed bug where Volibear’s next attack would sometimes fail to stun if he had casted his R – Stormbringer during his Q – Thundering Smash

Fixed a bug where Lee Sin’s Passive – Fury would sometimes not take effect if he had casted Q – Resonating Strike or E – Cripple during a basic attack

Kayn’s current transformation status will properly display in team chat when he pings his own portrait

Yorick’s E – Mourning Mist tooltip now displays its AP ratio

The sound effect on Vi’s Q – Vault Breaker dash has been restored

Galio’s death animation where he turns into stone has been restored

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Cafe Cuties Gwen

Cafe Cuties Soraka

Cafe Cuties Annie

Cafe Cuties Bard

Cafe Cuties Sivir

Cafe Cuties Vladimir

Arcane Jinx

Arcane Caitlyn

Chromas

Cafe Cuties Gwen

Cafe Cuties Soraka

Cafe Cuties Annie

Cafe Cuties Bard

Cafe Cuties Sivir

Cafe Cuties Vladimir

