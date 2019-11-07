No ARAM changes will ship in League of Legends Patch 9.23, potentially saving them for 9.24

Whether you’re a diehard ARAM player or you like to warm up before hitting the Rift, the game mode has become a staple of the League of Legends experience. And Riot devs seem to be taking a “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach.

Riot principal game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer informed fans on Twitter today that no specific changes will be made to ARAM in Patch 9.23. Any issues will be addressed in the following Patch 9.24.

Riot Mort on Twitter ARAM – So, we’ve been pretty quiet on the ARAM front because frankly it’s been in a good spot for a while. With Pre-season, a bunch of changes are coming. So the plan right now it to let it all ship in 9.23, see how it lands, and then do ARAM changes for 9.24 before break.

“So, we’ve been pretty quiet on the ARAM front because frankly it’s been in a good spot for a while,” Mortdog said. “With Pre-season, a bunch of changes are coming. So the plan right now it to let it all ship in 9.23, see how it lands, and then do ARAM changes for 9.24 before break.”

Many of the preseason alterations affect Summoner’s Rift, with map and Dragon changes looking to shake up the meta. But a couple of rune and item tweaks might bleed into ARAM and alter its stability. Patch 9.24 would address any inconsistencies caused by its predecessor.

Riot developers went through several experiments to balance out ARAM. While some changes, like champion banning, weren’t permanent, nerfing poke legends ensured games weren’t decided in the select screen.