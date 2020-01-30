Nisqy thinks Cloud9 can win the LCS Spring Split if they don’t get “cocky and lazy”

Cloud9’s Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer thinks his team’s “triple threat” top, mid, and bot laners are enough to win the LCS split—as long as they don’t get too confident.

The C9 mid laner addressed the team’s early success in an interview with League of Legends reporter Travis Gafford, believing that the only thing that can take them down is cockiness.

“As long as we don’t get cocky and lazy, we should be able to win the split,” Nisqy said. “I mean [cockiness] happens to the teams that win a lot usually, or just even it gets to the players’ head.”

The Belgian mid laner hopes his team keeps their eyes on the prize and avoids letting the success get to their heads. Nisqy said the team is fully aware of their weaknesses and is working to improve them.

C9 looked impressive against the star-studded Team Liquid, taking them down in the opening match of the LCS Spring Split. Nisqy’s Veigar bullied Nicolaj Jensen’s Azir early and ended the game with a team-leading four kills. But an asterisk will certainly loom over this game until their rematch. Liquid’s star jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen was unable to participate due to visa issues and was replaced by Shern “Shernfire” Cherng Tai.

C9, Dignitas, and FlyQuest are tied for first place in the LCS at 2-0 right now. But with only one week down and plenty more to go, the standings are liable to change.

Nisqy and the rest of his team will look to continue their dominance against Immortals on Saturday, Feb. 1.