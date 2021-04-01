Nisqy shares tips and tricks on how to play Seraphine in the mid lane

Seraphine brought an eclectic kit to League of Legends when she joined the game late last year.

The champion has been seen around the mid lane and flexed in the bot lane as both a support or AD carry. To get a better understanding of the champ, Dot Esports talked to Fnatic’s mid laner Nisqy to get a full guide on how to play the Starry-Eyed Songstress.

Playing behind your team as Seraphine is important, though. “She dies really easily, because she doesn’t necessarily have a defensive tool, or a dash,” Nisqy said. When playing from the backline, you can use your ultimate through your teammates or heal them during fights, ensuring you stay safe and your team gets stronger.

Revolving his Seraphine build around the supportive Guardian rune, Nisqy’s main goal when playing this champ is to focus on the mid-jungle synergy. Biscuit Delivery will help with your early game, increasing and refilling your mana bar, while Cosmic Drive can improve your offensive potential.

For strategies and item builds, check out the “Mastery Class” video featuring Nisqy’s signature Seraphine on the Dot Esports YouTube channel.

