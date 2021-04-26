Next League champions to be released after the Viego storyline will be an ADC and a character described as ‘the toughest in Runeterra’

League of Legends fans might be getting ready for the next champion to drop with the story of Viego the Ruined King. But AD carry mains should be happy to know that another bottom lane marksman will be joining the game’s roster at some point.

A recent leak of this month’s Champion Spotlight revealed that there are still two more champions left to be released that are connected to Viego’s storyline: the new Sentinel of Light and the gloomy yordle mage.

The next champions in development after the Viego storyline are a botlane marksman and someone described as belonging to "the strongest race/species(?) on Runeterra". pic.twitter.com/j72Adx3Pka — lolweibo_EN (@lolweibo_en) April 23, 2021

One of the leaks is that the new Sentinel of Light will be a marksman, but not in the traditional sense. It’s set to be a champion primarily used in the mid lane, which means that their kit will be more suited to the role. After these two champions, however, a marksman suited for the bottom lane is set to be released.

Additionally, the next champion after that was translated as “the strongest/toughest race in Runeterra.” But their role wasn’t specified just yet. There was also a quick GIF that showed off a mechanical-looking logo that some people have connected to Zaun due to the toxic green colors featured with the machinery.

These two new champions likely won’t be released until much later in the year seeing as we’re still waiting on two more champions to drop from the Viego storyline. But we might get more details and teasers on these champions in upcoming developer blog posts.

Riot also discussed Dr. Mundo’s rework, the new Sentinel of Light, and the upcoming yordle in the leaked Champion Spotlight. The official English post should be released on Friday, April 30.

