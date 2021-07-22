New Prime Gaming skin shard available in League of Legends today

League of Legends players can now score themselves a new skin thanks to a new Mystery Skin Shard available to Prime Gaming subscribers today.

The most recent drop is No. 20 in the series of 36 that will be gifted to Prime Gaming subscribers throughout 2021.

If you’d like to score it for yourself, redeeming the drop is simple. Navigate to the Prime Gaming website and click the “Claim Now” button that’s accompanied by the image of a Mystery Skin Shard. You’ll need to ensure that you have a Riot Games account liked to your Prime account so you can claim the drop. Once you do this, the shard will be available to use in your loot tab in League of Legends.

While you’re redeeming this most recent drop, if you missed drop No. 19 you can claim that also from the Prime Gaming website. If you don’t get the skin that you’re after with this drop fortunately there will be plenty more with the next few coming on Aug. 2, 12, and 23.