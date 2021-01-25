New Prime Gaming League of Legends Mystery Skin Shard available today

If you have Prime Gaming and love playing League of Legends, you have another chance to get a skin for your favorite champion today.

That’s right, Prime Gaming has unlocked yet another Mystery Skin Shard for its members, the third in a series of nine drops.

Claiming the drop is as easy as going to the Prime Gaming website and clicking the “Claim Now” tab that’s directly above the image of a Mystery Skin Shard. Assuming you have your Riot Games account linked to your Prime Gaming account, you’ll get the shard deposited directly to your loot tab in-game.

From there, all you need to do is redeem that bad boy and wish for good luck.

If this week’s drop doesn’t pay off for you, don’t worry. Although this is the last drop of the month, there will be three more in February and three more in March.

Prime Gaming users will get Mystery Skin Shard drops available on Feb. 4, 15, and 25, as well as March 8, 18, and 29.

