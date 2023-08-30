New Naafiri bug takes a bite out of LoL’s cutest companions

Naafiri is always looking for the next enemy to stalk in League of Legends, but most summoners probably don’t know that she is willing to chomp down on many things for a snack—even our trusty Little Legend companions.

In League‘s ARAM game mode, champions are accompanied by their chosen Little Legends that hop around while their champion battles against their enemies on the Howling Abyss. They don’t affect any gameplay, and are simply there to provide some cuteness while you fight for your life.

On the League subreddit, however, a new bug has surfaced where this ravenous hound and her pack can lock onto a Little Legend with her W ability, subsequently causing no damage to any intended target. In the video, Naafiri can be seen flashing forward towards an enemy Xerath at around 60 percent health, before casting her Hound’s Pursuit.

The animation activates, but instead of jumping to the Xerath and dealing damage, she jumps to Xerath’s Little Legend, and the lock on mark appears over the creature’s head. When she dives forward, she is forced to switch focus to the enemy champions, but since she missed her ability, she lacked enough damage to burst her target.

Related: LoL’s newest champion owns top win rate in 2 different roles on Patch 13.16

Some players are wondering whether this was as simple as the Little Legend being coded as a minion, and as a result, Naafiri can cast her spell on it. Riot Games hasn’t responded to the bug just yet, but its clear that this will need some addressing in an upcoming patch or hotfix.

And if you were worried about the Little Legends, fear not: he was able to hop away, unscathed.

About the author