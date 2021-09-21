Riot reveals new Bewitching skins for Fiora, Nami, Poppy, Syndra, Yuumi and Prestige Edition Morgana

Get ready for more witches, ghastly fishes, and pumpkin-headed felines in your solo queue games, summoners. Riot Games has unveiled the newest additions to League of Legends’ Bewitching cosmetic line with Fiora, Nami, Poppy, Syndra, and Yuumi all getting the spooky skin treatment.

Morgana already has a Bewitching skin, but any players who frequent the Fallen Angel will be glad to know that she’ll be going golden as a Prestige Edition skin this time around. If you’re looking for the Midas touch as a Morgana main, you’ll probably need to shell out some prestige points to get this event-exclusive look.

There are plenty of pumpkins being thrown around for this event and the girls are dressed to the nines in classic Bewitching attire. Fiora, Nami, Poppy, and Syndra are all sporting the standard witch’s hat, with robes tinted in a shade of purple that could only mean Halloween is around the corner.

Yuumi is especially humorous since her whole head has been replaced with a jack-o’-lantern with a little flame on top. To the Curious Cat’s pleasant surprise, many of Nami’s projectiles on Summoner’s Rift have also been turned into tiny jack-o’-lantern fish, including the Ebb and Flow and Tidal Wave abilities.

Here are the splash arts for each skin:

You’ll be able to test out these new skins on League’s PBE.

