New anti-mobility mechanics are making their way to League of Legends for Patch 9.14

There are plenty of new, fancy champions in League of Legends that are hard to keep track of due to their mobility. Luckily, Riot Games is adding a few changes to Ahri, Poppy, and Cassiopeia in Patch 9.14 in order to combat those champs that always seem to slip from your grasp.

“Because mobility is such a prominent feature on many mainstay champions, we’re increasing the power and number of anti-mobility options players have against them,” Riot said. “This should open up more opportunities for Ahri, Cassiopeia, and Poppy to outplay their slippier opponents without increasing their overall power.”

For example, Ahri will be able to stop champions mid-dash with her Charm ability. The bonus damage duration on the ability is also being increased, so people are rewarded for hitting this skillshot on a fast-moving target.

Cassiopeia, on the other hand, will be getting a few changes to her W and E abilities. First, Miasma will no longer have a minimum cast range. To offset this change, the ability will have a shorter cast range and will have a longer cooldown at early levels, going from 18/17.5/17/16.5/16 seconds to 24/21/18/15/12 seconds.

Additionally, Cass’ Twin Fang ability is being changed—she now heals for 75 percent less when she poisons minions and small monsters. The ability also deals 13/16/19/22/25 percent of her ability power, based on level.

Lastly, Poppy’s Steadfast Presence is now much more potent against mobile champions. The ability doesn’t just stop an enemy from dashing or casting a movement ability, it also grounds and slows them by 25 percent for two seconds. It also gives Poppy 35 percent movement speed over two seconds, making her an interesting pick in a meta where speed and movement can be key to a team composition.