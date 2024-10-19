Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the Net flicks clue cover in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
League of Legends

‘Net flicks?’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here is the answer for the “Net flicks?” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Oct 19, 2024 08:30 am

Have you ever been to a volleyball match? I have, and I’m always amazed by the players’ lighting-fast reflexes to win points. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Net flicks?” tests your ability to read through the clever wordplay and decipher a popular move in sports.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword’s wordplays leave you puzzled, then you can use our hints and solutions to solve the word game. 

‘Net flicks?’ NYT Oct. 19 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the Net flicks clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword. 
Over the net! Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is not related to Netflix or film streaming.
  • Hint 2: The seven-letter solution refers to quick back-and-forth exchanges in sports.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “V.” 
  • Hint 4: The solution is also a powerful shot in soccer, where a player kicks the ball while it’s still in the air.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven down in the Oct. 19 New York Times Mini Crossword is “VOLLEYS.” The clue “net flicks” has a solid wordplay where it misleads you with the idea of films, making you think of Netflix, but it refers to sports’ flicks or volleys made across a net in a volleyball match where players volley the ball until it hits the ground and the team scores a point to win the match. 

DID YOU KNOW?

In volleyball, players constantly “volley” the ball back and forth over the net. The term also describes the overall game, as the entire sport involves continuous volleying until one team scores.

‘Net flicks?’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

The NYT’s Saturday clues often have wordplays, which makes them trickier to solve. While the clue pointed to Netflix, it ended up being something in sports that might make it hard for casual crossword players. However, if you’re good at reading between the lines, you should’ve thought the answer was not that obvious and something different. So, I’d give it a five out of five for difficulty. 

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 19) answers

Across

  • 1A Lawyer’s assignment — CASE
  • 5A “I’m outta here!” — LATER
  • 6A Be a nuisance to — BOTHER
  • 7A Net flicks? — VOLLEYS
  • 8A Pop star Grande — ARIANA
  • 9A Awaits a final judgment — PENDS
  • 10A On the boundaries of acceptable behavior — EDGY

Down

  • 1D Taylor Swift, per the signature on her endorsement of Kamala Harris — CAT LADY
  • 2D Capital of Greece — ATHENS
  • 3D “I’m outta here!” — SEE YA
  • 4D Makes a mistake — ERRS
  • 5D Cracking up, to a texter — LOL ING
  • 6D Totally uninterested in a lecture, perhaps — BORED
  • 7D Use an e-cigarette — VAPE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are getting tough today, you can polish your puzzle game with the LA Times, and Washington Post crosswords. However, if you’re looking for a more laid-back experience, you can try your hand at Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube