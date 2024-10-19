‘Net flicks?’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever been to a volleyball match? I have, and I’m always amazed by the players’ lighting-fast reflexes to win points. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Net flicks?” tests your ability to read through the clever wordplay and decipher a popular move in sports.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword’s wordplays leave you puzzled, then you can use our hints and solutions to solve the word game.

‘Net flicks?’ NYT Oct. 19 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Over the net! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is not related to Netflix or film streaming.

The answer is not related to Netflix or film streaming. Hint 2: The seven-letter solution refers to quick back-and-forth exchanges in sports.

The seven-letter solution refers to quick back-and-forth exchanges in sports. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “V.”

It starts with the letter “V.” Hint 4: The solution is also a powerful shot in soccer, where a player kicks the ball while it’s still in the air.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven down in the Oct. 19 New York Times Mini Crossword is “VOLLEYS.” The clue “net flicks” has a solid wordplay where it misleads you with the idea of films, making you think of Netflix, but it refers to sports’ flicks or volleys made across a net in a volleyball match where players volley the ball until it hits the ground and the team scores a point to win the match.

DID YOU KNOW? In volleyball, players constantly “volley” the ball back and forth over the net. The term also describes the overall game, as the entire sport involves continuous volleying until one team scores.

‘Net flicks?’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

The NYT’s Saturday clues often have wordplays, which makes them trickier to solve. While the clue pointed to Netflix, it ended up being something in sports that might make it hard for casual crossword players. However, if you’re good at reading between the lines, you should’ve thought the answer was not that obvious and something different. So, I’d give it a five out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 19) answers

Across

1A Lawyer’s assignment — CASE

Lawyer’s assignment 5A “I’m outta here!” — LATER

“I’m outta here!” 6A Be a nuisance to — BOTHER

Be a nuisance to 7A Net flicks? — VOLLEYS

Net flicks? 8A Pop star Grande — ARIANA

Pop star Grande 9A Awaits a final judgment — PENDS

Awaits a final judgment 10A On the boundaries of acceptable behavior — EDGY

Down

1D Taylor Swift, per the signature on her endorsement of Kamala Harris — CAT LADY

Taylor Swift, per the signature on her endorsement of Kamala Harris 2D Capital of Greece — ATHENS

Capital of Greece 3D “I’m outta here!” — SEE YA

“I’m outta here!” 4D Makes a mistake — ERRS

Makes a mistake 5D Cracking up, to a texter — LOL ING

Cracking up, to a texter 6D Totally uninterested in a lecture, perhaps — BORED

Totally uninterested in a lecture, perhaps 7D Use an e-cigarette — VAPE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are getting tough today, you can polish your puzzle game with the LA Times, and Washington Post crosswords. However, if you’re looking for a more laid-back experience, you can try your hand at Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy