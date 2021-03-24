Nemesis says he knew that Fnatic was planning to replace him before Worlds began in 2020

Last year, Fnatic came into the League of Legends World Championship under some shaky circumstances. There were rumblings of roster unrest, and after the team was eliminated from the tournament, the organization made a ton of changes to the lineup.

Nemesis, who was one of the players replaced during the offseason, recently revealed on stream that he actually knew that the team was going to replace him at the end of the year. In fact, he knew about these plans before Worlds started because the information had been leaked.

Afterward, he was asked by a person in his chat if that news ruined his focus heading into the tournament. But the 21-year-old mid laner said it didn’t. He did, however, allude to other circumstances “that were unlivable for a human being,” which made things hard.

Granted, Fnatic’s 2020 campaign was filled with uncertainty almost from the get-go. During the 2020 LEC Summer Split, the team’s former star AD carry Rekkles revealed that he and his teammates had lost trust in one another after their defeat at the hands of G2 Esports during the 2020 Spring Split finals.

“I don’t think it’s a problem of having too many strong voices [on a team],” Rekkles said in a post-game interview with Laure Valée. “I have had more strong voices before, so I don’t think it’s a problem with that. I think it’s more the trust between the players is not there.”

At the end of 2020, Nemesis announced that he wasn’t going to be playing for any team in the 2021 Spring Split since he hadn’t received any offers from any European teams in the offseason. Instead, he joined Gen.G as a streamer under the team’s brand.

It’s unknown if Nemesis is looking to join a team for the 2021 Summer Split, but there’s still plenty of time for the talented mid laner to find a roster for next season.

