Nautilus is one of the most played champions at MSI 2022 through day 3, but also has the lowest win rate of any champion at the event

The Titan of the Depths has sunk many teams to their doom during the tournament.

It’s only been three days since the start of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, but League of Legends fans are already crowning Nautilus as the official feeder champion pick in Busan, South Korea.

The popular tank support is currently tied for the most picks at the event, with 12 games under his belt among the various teams at the competition, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. He also has the fourth-highest pick-ban presence percentage of any champion played at MSI, making him a major priority at the tournament.

He does, however, have the lowest win rate of any champion in MSI as well, sitting with only two wins through the 12 games played. He even has the most deaths of any picked champion with 63 deaths and a measly 0.9 KDA, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Nautilus players tend to find themselves at the end of some pretty high death counts, but most people attribute this to their role as the engage of their team composition. Engage supports often start off fights, soak up the most damage, and are usually trying to stall for as much time as possible so the rest of their teammates can deal as much damage as they can.

He also wields a kit with a ton of easy-to-hit crowd control, which makes him a perfect choice for any player to pilot into a match. Well-coordinated teams can, however, punish any opponents that stumble into a teamfight, even with Nautilus as their engage. With enough sustained damage, the massive revenant will fall unless his team backs his engage up.

With a relatively low kill participation percentage of 63 percent, many Nautilus players at MSI are finding themselves at the wrong end of a grey screen due to their own mistakes in positioning. Sometimes, a player would hook into a team without the support of their damage dealers, or they’d miss the hook entirely and end up going headfirst into a wall instead. The result has usually ended with a dead support player and an eventual loss for the team in question.

You can catch more of MSI’s group stage when the tournament continues tomorrow at 1am CT.