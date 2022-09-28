Nasus, AP assassins buffs to ship in League Patch 12.19 ahead of 2023 preseason

Riot Games has revealed the expanded patch preview for League of Legends Patch 12.19, which will be the first patch that leads the game towards the 2023 preseason, as it will have no impact on competitive play.

Solo queue players should expect more direct buffs and nerfs to certain champions as the next season approaches, as Riot will be aiming to adjust the game’s meta based on the average player, instead of the pros.

In Patch 12.19, seven champions are scheduled to be buffed directly, while two others will receive direct nerfs. Only one champion, Syndra, is on the table to receive a mid-scope update.

Final 12.19! Adding some fun off-meta builds like Jungle Robots. Syndra midscope coming in! Eclipse is an important load bearing item for AD's+Fighters to play an early spike, higher risk playstyle and Assassins to play more durable. The nerfs aid that, while aiming power down pic.twitter.com/2yUROQ9uZv — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) September 28, 2022

Perhaps the most consistent buff comes in the direction of AP mages. Ability Power ratios for the core abilities of champions including Fizz, Ryze, and Ekko are set to be increased in the patch. Fizz’s Playful/Trickster (E), Ryze’s Overload (Q), and Ekko’s Z-Drive Resonance (P) will all have their magic damage ratios increased when Patch 12.19 releases.

Sona is set to receive one of the heaviest individual buffs in the patch, as her Hymn of Valor (Q) will see its base damage increased, while the slow attached to Song of Celerity (E) will also be upped by 10 percent.

Other champions that will receive buffs include Jinx, Udyr, and Nasus. Nasus had originally been scheduled to receive buffs in Patch 12.18, but the champion’s power increase was pushed back one patch. Riot also teased at “various off-meta builds” being buffed in Patch 12.19 but didn’t elaborate in terms of specifics.

League Patch 12.19 will be released on Oct. 5, according to the game’s official patch schedule.