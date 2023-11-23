NA Champions Queue returning to League in December, including duo queue

Players who already have access will retain it.

The LCS revealed on Nov. 22 that the North American Champions Queue will be returning to League of Legends in December, including duo queue for the first time.

“We’ll be supporting the pros’ practice needs ahead of the Season by patching the Pre-Season on Tournament Realms and turning on Champions Queue in December,” wrote an LCS tweet.

The LCS Players Association then added that duo queue will join the dedicated server when it opens, offering more opportunities for players to train with a teammate of their new 2024 roster.

We've worked with Riot over the summer and fall to find the right opportunity for CQ to return. We're excited to see it back as a preseason training tool.



Oh and…



CQ NOW FEATURES DUO QUEUE! https://t.co/MEdKNu6GGp — LCS Players Association (@NALCSPA) November 22, 2023

The preseason schedule has been criticized by players due to how late they’ll be able to discover meta changes ahead of the 2024 season launch. It will be officially introduced to live servers in January 2024.

The timing of the Champions Queue’s debut will coincide with the introduction of the 2024 season update to help them figure out changes in the most competitive setup possible.

Champions Queue is a way for LCS talents to train more effectively than in the regular League ladder. It’s only open in brief time windows, and rewards are given to players who reach the top of the rankings at the close date of the dedicated server.

In the announcement’s Reddit thread, League fans said they were eager to watch games on the player’s livestream, as they wouldn’t have much more competition to follow during the preseason.

It’s still unclear what the precise open and close dates of the Champions Queue are, though. It will usually gather top NA talents on the server for a few weeks.