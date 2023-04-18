MSI 2023: Where to watch, all confirmed stage dates

The first half of the competitive League of Legends year has come to a close, and in celebration, the best teams in the world will finally be coming together for the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational.

As one of the only international tournaments of the year, MSI 2023 is a spectacle with fans across the globe tuning in to watch their favorite squads battle for supremacy. There are, however, only a few different places that supporters can tune in to watch the action when the event begins on Tuesday, May 2.

These are all of the confirmed dates and streaming platforms where fans can watch MSI this year.

Where to watch MSI 2023

As usual, the Mid-Season Invitational will be available on a select collection of platforms and channels featured by Riot Games. The company’s main channels on Twitch and YouTube will be your best bet for English-speaking coverage, including some of your favorite casters and analysts from the LCS, LEC, LCK, and LPL broadcasts.

There are, however, a collection of different Twitch channels for other regions that have broadcast international events in different languages, including Korea, Japan, Spain, and France. These other streams have not been confirmed by Riot, but more non-English speaking broadcasts should be on their way soon.

All MSI 2023 dates

MSI will take place from Tuesday, May 2 to Sunday, May 21 in London, England, while the entire tournament will be played out at the Copper Box Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Originally made for the 2012 Summer Olympics, the Copper Box Arena will play host to just over seven thousand League fans from the UK and beyond, as they congregate for some of the most exciting matches of the year so far.

The tournament will be played over three sets of dates, with two different stages:

Play-In: Tuesday, May 2 to Sunday, May 7

Tuesday, May 2 to Sunday, May 7 Bracket Stage : Tuesday, May 9 to Sunday, May 14 and Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 20

: Tuesday, May 9 to Sunday, May 14 and Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 20 Finals: Sunday, May 21

With a new format that promises to shine more light on underappreciated regions while giving more time for the best teams to strut their stuff on the Summoner’s Rift, this tournament should be one to remember.