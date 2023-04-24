MSI 2023 prize pool to get a boost from upcoming LoL skin and event bundle sales

Less than 10 days remain before the 2023 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational kicks off in London. As enthusiasts get ready to watch the competition unfold, Riot Games today announced a new and more concrete way for fans to support the teams participating in this year’s MSI through the tournament’s event pass and skins.

A quarter of all proceeds coming from League’s Inkshadow Event Pass and Inkshadow Yasuo skin will be added to the event’s prize pool, Riot announced. That 25 percent will be added together with the already predetermined prize pool, which has not been officially revealed yet. In 2022, the MSI prize pool consisted of $250,000 guaranteed by Riot, which was then distributed among the participating teams.

Related: All League of Legends teams qualified for MSI 2023

Additionally, Riot is also launching a new bundle called the Esports Premium Bundle, which will include the event pass, Inkshadow Yasuo, an exclusive Inkshadow Yasuo chroma, and an exclusive emote. The proceeds from this latest addition to League’s client shop will also contribute to the MSI 2023 prize pool but in a more extensive way than the event pass. In fact, 50 percent of the entire revenue generated by this pass will help grow the MSI prize pool for all teams.

League fans are already excited to see how this year’s MSI is going to unfold following the event’s change in format, including the addition of multiple teams from the same region and a double-elimination bracket. But now, they can also look forward to discovering more about the event pass and esports bundle on April 27.