MSI 2022’s most-viewed matches include T1, all peaked at over 1 million viewers

The spotlight has remained on one of the best teams in the world.

The final weekend of the 2022 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational is around the corner, but one team has been the belle of the ball in the eyes of viewers around the world: T1.

The LCK champions have been involved in the four most-viewed matches of the event so far, with more than 1.1 million viewers tuning in against China’s Royal Never Give Up on day two of the rumble stage, according to EsportsCharts. T1 also faced off against Europe’s G2 Esports, RNG, and the PCS representatives, PSG Talon. All of those matches hit exceeded 1 million viewers.

Many people hyped up T1 after the team completed a historic run through the 2022 Spring Split. They did not drop a single series during the regular season, pulling off the first perfect run that the league had ever seen. They also only lost eight individual games through both the regular season and playoffs, as T1 finally returned to the summit of Korea.

T1 swept through the group stage with ease against teams like Saigon Buffalo, DetonatioN FocusMe, and Team Aze. It felt like their dominance would carry them all the way to another international title, but during the rumble stage, the indomitable Korean champions started to show some cracks in the armor.

On the first day of the rumble stage, T1 dropped their first game of the year against G2 Esports. They eventually dropped games against every tier-one team in the tournament, shaking the trust of many fans across the globe. A final win against RNG to close out the stage helped regain some confidence for the players, but now, they have to pull themselves together to face off against G2 Esports in the semifinals.

Catch all the action when MSI 2022 continues on Friday, May 27.