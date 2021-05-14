MSI 2021: Rumble stage scores and standings

Riot introduced a new format for this year’s Mid-Season Invitational, giving League of Legends teams more of an incentive to perform on the international stage by scrapping the tedious play-ins and adding a bonus prize for the winner.

There’s the group stage, which involved 11 teams from 11 regions and included a quadruple round-robin in Group A and best-of-one double round-robin in Groups B and C. And then there’s the rumble and knockout stage.

In the rumble stage, the two top teams from each group will play another best-of-one double round-robin to decide which four teams make it to the knockout stage, where they’ll play a pair of best-of-five matches to crown the champion of MSI 2021.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the rumble stage at MSI 2021.

Rumble stage

Rumble stage standings

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Cloud9 0 0 2 DWG KIA 0 0 3 MAD Lions 0 0 4 Pentanet.GG 0 0 5 PSG Talon 0 0 6 Royal Never Give Up 0 0

Rumble stage matches

Friday, May 14

DWG KIA 0 0 Royal Never Give Up MAD Lions 0 0 Pentanet.GG PSG Talon 0 0 DWG KIA Royal Never Give Up 0 0 Cloud9 PSG Talon 0 0 Pentanet.GG Cloud9 0 0 MAD Lions

Saturday, May 15

Pentanet.GG 0 0 Royal Never Give Up DWG KIA 0 0 Cloud9 MAD Lions 0 0 Royal Never Give Up Cloud9 0 0 PSG Talon Pentanet.GG 0 0 DWG KIA MAD Lions 0 0 PSG Talon

Sunday, May 16

Cloud9 0 0 Pentanet.GG Royal Never Give Up 0 0 PSG Talon DWG KIA 0 0 MAD Lions Royal Never Give Up 0 0 Pentanet.GG Cloud9 0 0 DWG KIA PSG Talon 0 0 MAD Lions

Monday, May 17

PSG Talon 0 0 Royal Never Give Up MAD Lions 0 0 DWG KIA Cloud9 0 0 Royal Never Give Up Pentanet.GG 0 0 MAD Lions DWG KIA 0 0 PSG Talon Pentanet.GG 0 0 Cloud9

Tuesday, May 18