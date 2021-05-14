MSI 2021: Rumble stage scores and standings

Riot introduced a new format for this year’s Mid-Season Invitational, giving League of Legends teams more of an incentive to perform on the international stage by scrapping the tedious play-ins and adding a bonus prize for the winner.
There’s the group stage, which involved 11 teams from 11 regions and included a quadruple round-robin in Group A and best-of-one double round-robin in Groups B and C. And then there’s the rumble and knockout stage.
In the rumble stage, the two top teams from each group will play another best-of-one double round-robin to decide which four teams make it to the knockout stage, where they’ll play a pair of best-of-five matches to crown the champion of MSI 2021.
Here are the scores, standings, and results for the rumble stage at MSI 2021.