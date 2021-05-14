MSI 2021: Rumble stage scores and standings

Find the latest scores, standings, and results here.

Riot introduced a new format for this year’s Mid-Season Invitational, giving League of Legends teams more of an incentive to perform on the international stage by scrapping the tedious play-ins and adding a bonus prize for the winner.

There’s the group stage, which involved 11 teams from 11 regions and included a quadruple round-robin in Group A and best-of-one double round-robin in Groups B and C. And then there’s the rumble and knockout stage.

In the rumble stage, the two top teams from each group will play another best-of-one double round-robin to decide which four teams make it to the knockout stage, where they’ll play a pair of best-of-five matches to crown the champion of MSI 2021.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the rumble stage at MSI 2021.

Rumble stage

Rumble stage standings

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Cloud900
2DWG KIA00
3MAD Lions00
4Pentanet.GG00
5PSG Talon00
6Royal Never Give Up00

Rumble stage matches

Friday, May 14

DWG KIA00Royal Never Give Up
MAD Lions00Pentanet.GG
PSG Talon00DWG KIA
Royal Never Give Up00Cloud9
PSG Talon00Pentanet.GG
Cloud900MAD Lions

Saturday, May 15

Pentanet.GG00Royal Never Give Up
DWG KIA00Cloud9
MAD Lions00Royal Never Give Up
Cloud900PSG Talon
Pentanet.GG00DWG KIA
MAD Lions00PSG Talon

Sunday, May 16

Cloud900Pentanet.GG
Royal Never Give Up00PSG Talon
DWG KIA00MAD Lions
Royal Never Give Up00Pentanet.GG
Cloud900DWG KIA
PSG Talon00MAD Lions

Monday, May 17

PSG Talon00Royal Never Give Up
MAD Lions00DWG KIA
Cloud900Royal Never Give Up
Pentanet.GG00MAD Lions
DWG KIA00PSG Talon
Pentanet.GG00Cloud9

Tuesday, May 18

Royal Never Give Up00DWG KIA
Pentanet.GG00PSG Talon
Royal Never Give Up00MAD Lions
PSG Talon00Cloud9
DWG KIA00Pentanet.GG
MAD Lions00Cloud9