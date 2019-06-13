Mordekaiser is getting a micropatch nerf after a blazing start for his rework

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Mordekaiser has been called the King of Top Lane for a reason. League of Legends‘ resident Iron Revenant went through an impressive rework a couple of days ago and it instantly made Mordekaiser one of the strongest champions on Summoner’s Rift. As a result, Riot Games plans to apply a micropatch soon that will nerf some of Mordekaiser’s raw power.

At the time of writing, Mordekaiser has the second-highest win rate of all top laners, with the Master of Metal winning 54 percent of his games. He also has a 13-percent pick rate, which gives him the highest pick rate among all top lane champions. Mordekaiser also has a 67-percent ban rate, which is the highest ban rate in the game.

Mark Yetter on Twitter So Morde is looking strong, we’re working on a micropatch nerf for later today. @LoLSotere is figuring out a pitch and we’ll review it before putting it out. #lifeofapatch

The top lane is usually an island for most players, and unfortunately, Mordekaiser thrives in one-vs-one matchups with most champions. In fact, his ultimate is one of the most frightening in the game—it’s a point-and-click ability that forces one enemy champion into the Death Realm for a one-vs-one battle to the death.

While in the Death Realm, that one opposing player has his or her current attack damage, ability power, total attack speed, maximum health, armor, magic resist, and size reduced by 10 percent—in turn, Mordekaiser gains those same stats for himself. This rework has really turned him into an unstoppable juggernaut, but he might be too strong right now.

Riot game designer John “Sotere” Frank will try to figure out what nerfs will be good enough to return Mordekaiser back to the status quo. You can expect balance changes on his skill set to give players a better chance to counter his powerful abilities. Look for these changes to come in the next few days.

