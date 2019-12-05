Mithy named Fnatic's new League of Legends head coach

Fnatic confirmed today that former star support Alfonso “Mithy” Aguirre Rodríguez has become the League of Legends team’s newest head coach.

Mithy had a storied career as a player, spanning across multiple seasons, teams, and regions. But now, he’ll be transitioning to coaching for the first time.

Although the last few years haven’t been the most memorable, he can still look back with fondness at what he’s accomplished. In the team’s video interview, he expressed that he did have some regrets throughout his career, though.

“Maybe I need to get asked that question five years from now, because right now there’s only regret,” Mithy said with a laugh, before becoming a bit emotional. “I always tried really hard to be the best, and I did what I thought was the right choice to get to… That’s hard.”

He also addressed the changes happening to Fnatic with Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen getting replaced by Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek. He said that he’s experienced how one piece changing can affect the whole team and that Selfmade will bring a different style to Fnatic’s gameplan.

Mithy should bring a fresh new perspective to Fnatic and could bring about a new age of success in the team’s history. There’s still plenty of talent on this roster, and with a bit of guidance, they could be lifting the LEC trophy once more next year.