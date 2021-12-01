Mithy joins 100 Thieves’ League of Legends coaching staff for 2022

It looks like the boys in red and black have picked up another swift mind for their next heist in 2022.

100 Thieves has revealed the coaching staff for its League of Legends roster and a familiar face will be hopping onto the project for next year. Former pro player and Cloud9 head coach Mithy has signed on to join Reapered and Freeze behind-the-scenes to help the LCS team try to repeat as regional champions.

Mithy made his first trip over to North America in 2018 when he joined TSM as a player. He only stayed for a year before returning back home to Europe to try his hand with Origen. But he didn’t find much success, and as a result, he began a new journey as the head coach for Fnatic in 2020.

Our corner just got deeper.



Although Mithy was able to achieve back-to-back LEC Finals appearances with Fnatic, he took the long flight across the Atlantic once more to join Cloud9 as a strategic coach for the lineup in 2021. Later on, he was promoted to head coach after C9 won an LCS championship in the 2021 Spring Split. He even helped them pull off an unlikely run through the 2021 World Championship, where they got through the supposed Group of Death in the main event of the tournament.

He’ll now bolster an already-powerful cast of coaches on a team that’s already shown brilliance over the past year. On top of being the defending LCS champions, 100 Thieves have also added a fiery, young rookie in the top lane to share time with veteran star Ssumday.

Mithy’s expertise as a former player could come in handy to help dictate the best plans for 100T’s specific lineup and how to use the talent they have at their disposal during drafts.

You can catch 100 Thieves in action when the LCS kicks off next month.

