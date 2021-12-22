Misfits unveils 2022 LEC roster featuring HiRit, Shlatan, Vetheo, Neon, and Mersa

Misfits Gaming has given League of Legends fans an early gift this holiday season. The organization finally announced today its 2022 LEC roster, which is the youngest lineup in the European league with an average age of 20.6 years.

The team kicked things off by re-signing top laner HiRit to a two-year extension. The 23-year-old had a decent LEC debut last year and even had the second-highest KDA in his role during the 2021 Summer Split, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. He also dealt the most damage among LEC top laners in regular season play.

The team is also bringing on rookie jungler Shlatan and support Mersa, who will be making their LEC debuts in 2022. The former played for Misfits’ Academy team for a year and has been promoted to take over the position from former star jungler Razork. The latter, on the other hand, recently played for the LFL’s GamersOrigin and a Serbian team called ŠAIM SE SuppUp.

These young guns will be joined by Vetheo and Neon, who are familiar to the LEC and its fans. Misfits’ 19-year-old mid laner only started playing professionally in 2019 but quickly became one of the better prospects in the region. During this past Summer Split, he led all LEC mid laners in kills, had the highest KDA in his role, and even had a sky-high 71.8 kill-participation percentage, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Neon struggled a bit on a floundering Schalke 04 squad, but a new start on a young, fiery roster may be just what he needs to jump-start his success after ending the year in the last place. Although he’s 22 years old, the Slovakian AD carry still has plenty to prove after spending his entire LEC career so far on S04.

Misfits should start the season off a bit slow, since they still need to learn the optimum playstyle for their new roster. They also need to adjust strategies based on their new members, but they do have promising young talent that could add some intrigue to the playoff picture if they’re able to figure out their identity as a team early into the new year.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.