Misfits keep LEC playoff dreams alive with huge upset win against Fnatic

If you thought this LEC superweek was going to go by without a hitch, think again.

Misfits Gaming pulled off a massive upset victory against Fnatic today to keep their Spring Split playoff dreams alive, while also ensuring the final day of games is the spiciest one of them all.

Throughout the League of Legends split, Misfits have struggled to find consistency with their play, even though they have a talented roster of young rookies. But they’ve made a sudden surge through the past three weeks, winning five of their last six games.

In a similar vein, Fnatic haven’t looked as strong as we’ve seen them in years past. But they were in a great position to lock in a playoff spot with games against Schalke 04 and Misfits, since one win would ensure they’d qualify.

But the perennial playoff contenders had one of their worst performances of the 2021 Spring Split. From a botched dive in the bottom lane to a horrible top lane dive a few moments later, Fnatic set themselves back from the get-go. Misfits’ AD carry Kobbe was also given a surplus of free tower plates and a collection of kills that set him up for a huge snowball that Fnatic couldn’t hope to combat.

With this loss, Fnatic’s playoff hopes have started to drift. They also have a difficult match on day three against Rogue, which has now become a must-win game. Hopefully for Fnatic fans, the roster is able to regroup and refocus in time for the final day of the regular season.

Catch all the action tomorrow when the 2021 LEC Spring Split regular season concludes at 11am CT.

