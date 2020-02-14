Misfits hand G2 their first loss of the 2020 LEC Spring Split behind a great performance by Razork

G2 Esports have always looked like an unbeatable behemoth in the LEC. But today, Misfits Gaming proved that even gods can bleed by giving the perennial European champions their first loss of the 2020 Spring Split.

Many pundits thought there was no chance that Misfits could take down the experience and firepower that G2 brought to the table every game, even though the group of rookies looked like a good team. But the underdogs played with no fear and constantly attacked whenever they had the chance.

MISFITS ARE ON FIRE 🔥



They hand G2 their first loss and win their 5th game in a row! #LEC pic.twitter.com/posbShlu5a — LEC (@LEC) February 14, 2020

Jungler Iván “Razork” Díaz had a monster game on Ekko, ending the day with eight kills and six assists. The team’s bottom lane also dominated the early game. Ju “Bvoy” Yeong-hoon and Petr “denyk” Haramach found multiple early picks on G2’s star mid-turned-ADC, Rasmus “Caps” Winther.

.@MisfitsGG continue to snowball the game against @G2esports, taking Baron and a few more kills! 🤯 #LEC pic.twitter.com/EqOJG4lh5Y — Dot Esports (@DotEsports) February 14, 2020

In fact, Caps ended the match with nine deaths and no kills. He also had seven deaths before 15 minutes, which is an all-time LEC record. Although Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski tried his best to carry his team, G2 made too many positional mistakes and were outplayed in a handful of teamfights.

Misfits have now won five games in a row and will look to make it six when they face off against Team Vitality tomorrow. G2, on the other hand, will try to bounce back from this disappointing result in their match against a struggling Schalke 04.