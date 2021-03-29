Mikyx on G2’s LEC playoff win over Schalke: ‘We made it so close to give them a little bit of hope’

G2 Esports started their 2021 LEC Spring Split playoff run with an intense five-game series against Schalke 04 on Saturday, March 27. And support Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle joined Dot Esports to discuss that series, as well as the League of Legends team’s upcoming matches.



The reigning LEC champs started this series on a high note by taking the opening two games against the Royal Blues. But then Schalke responded by winning the next two games to force a decisive “Silver Scrapes” showdown.

In particular, Mikyx attributed their game three loss to individual mistakes, “as well as GrabbZ,” he joked.

“We didn’t have a very optimal draft with a lot of AP damage on top side, versus three mercs on their top side, and we couldn’t really play there,” Mikyx told Dot Esports. “The bot lane wasn’t pushing either, so it was a hard game from start to finish.”



With a spot in the winners bracket semifinals on the line, G2 won the fifth and final game to secure a 3-2 victory over Schalke. And Mikyx joked that “we made it so close to give them a little bit of hope.”

Following Fnatic’s recent underperformance in the regular Spring Split, Mikyx also joked around about G2 looking to face their rivals in the lower bracket instead of waiting for the inevitable LEC finals classic. But after this weekend’s series, S04 will be playing Fnatic next instead. G2, on the other hand, will face off against MAD Lions in their next playoff series.

You can check out the full interview with Mikyx on the Dot Esports YouTube channel.

