Master Yi and Rek’Sai receiving well-deserved nerfs in League Patch 12.19

In an effort to slowly proceed toward major changes in the upcoming preseason, Riot Games is using the post-World Championship patches in League of Legends to test smaller changes to a handful of champions and items.

As part of the upcoming Patch 12.19, Riot Phroxzon, lead designer on League’s balance team, provided insight on the few nerfs players can expect with this patch. While this patch will be released while Worlds is ongoing, only Patch 12.18 will be used for the duration of the international tournament.

Final 12.19! Adding some fun off-meta builds like Jungle Robots. Syndra midscope coming in! Eclipse is an important load bearing item for AD's+Fighters to play an early spike, higher risk playstyle and Assassins to play more durable. The nerfs aid that, while aiming power down pic.twitter.com/2yUROQ9uZv — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) September 28, 2022

The two nerfs to champions target junglers that have had high win rates for multiple patches this year, one of which has already been the recipient of many adjustments. The low-Elo demon Master Yi is getting his damage toned down once again through lowered damage growth and a decreased true damage ratio on his E. Rek’Sai, the queen of the jungle in solo queue across multiple patches, is finally being addressed with lowered attack damage growth per level.

The Mythic item, Eclipse, is once more being nerfed following previous nerfs to the item earlier this year. Riot will be toning down the Lethality that it provides while slightly increasing its attack damage, aiming to shift this item from being solely built for Lethality users. Phroxzon also noted that Blade of the Ruined King is being brought up as an issue among players, but that he and the team do not see it as a major issue at the moment.

Players can test these changes now on League’s PBE. They are expected to go live alongside Patch 12.19 on Oct. 5 but may be altered before release.