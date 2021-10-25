MAD Lions owner faces heavy backlash after publicly voicing criticism about AD carry Carzzy

It hasn’t been that long since the LEC’s MAD Lions were eliminated from the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. However, team owner Luis Miguel “Revenant” Amor Velarde has already posted a dismissive tweet addressing the roster’s performance, including a harsh review of their own starting AD carry, Carzzy.

“I feel sorry seeing Elyoya like that, [since] he has to carry them on his back alongside Kaiser,” Revenant said in the now-deleted post. “I keep thinking that Carzzy doesn’t have the level, but he gives the team things that they consider important. It’s clear to me that I’d put Flakked in the starting roster, but I don’t decide anything related to those things. “

Revenant also made some comments on his stream about the situation. Translated by Dot Esports’ Pablo Suárez, the MAD Lions owner said that he doesn’t think Carzzy is in good form at the moment and that he “has no level right now.” He also addressed the outrage that he received on social media, to which he said that he “can say that, and whatever I want.”

After the swift and critical response the League community had to his post, he quickly deleted the tweet and issued an apology, saying that “the last thing [he] wanted was to lose any respect towards him, his teammates, or the year they’ve done.”

Screengrab via Twitter

Multiple popular League personalities—like LCS caster Razleplasm and LCS host Laure Valée—responded to the situation with disappointment towards Revenant and support for Carzzy. The 19-year-old pro responded with a reassuring message for his fans, saying he still loves his team.

“My friends, don’t be too mad,” Carzzy said. “It doesn’t matter what someone who doesn’t have a single clue about the game says. I am not going to feel down because someone such as @G4G_Revenant said something like this. Just stay happy. Don’t let other people get you down.”

Related: Sources: Carzzy weighing options for MAD Lions contract renewal, may enter free agency in November

This comes a month after Dot Esports sources said that Carzzy was weighing his options for the upcoming free agency period. His contract will be expiring on Monday, Nov. 15, and he has not signed an extension with the organization yet.