LS finally snaps after being mocked by teammates during Twitch Rivals

Moe “Yassuo” Abdalrhman and his Twitch Rivals League of Legends team ended the second day of the competition with a 2-4 record after a tough day of games. And streamer Nick “LS” De Cesare got the short end of the stick in terms of how he was treated by a few of his teammates.

During one of their games, LS suggested that they should wait for their core item power spikes—since they were already behind—instead of looking for fights they don’t need to take. In response, Yassuo and AD carry Benjamin “Benji” deMunck started to act condescending toward the former CLG coach.

LS: “You’re the one mocking me for suggesting to wait 2 minutes to complete your items.” Clip of imls Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

Later on, LS finally let his anger out while watching the VODs of his games. He also explained that while this tournament might not be too serious, he “can’t not take this serious and passionate, because it’s [his] life.” It’s clear to many viewers that the 26-year-old coach is actually trying hard to improve his team and their play, but it feels like his suggestions have mostly fallen onto deaf ears.

https://twitter.com/LoLTarzaned/status/1220176365808427009

Fellow streamer Julian “Tarzaned” Farokhian commended the work that he’s putting in, even though he’s playing at a really high ping in Korea. The mentality of LS’ team might not be ideal for a winning environment, however, no matter how much effort he puts in.

It also looks like the general League community is behind LS after the events of yesterday’s games. His contributions haven’t been able to help the team win any more games, but good synergy is just as important as good calls.